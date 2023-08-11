Netizens were left fuming after Pearl Thusi was pictured with Zimbabwean Prophet Passion Java during her visit

She and Sello Maake Ka Ncube visited Zimbabwe and was pictured with President Emmerson Mnangagwa

The stars were part of a panel that wore Zimbabwean scarves, and many people saw this as pledging their support for the president

Social media was abuzz after pictures of Pearl Thusi and Prophet Passion Java during a dinner in Zimbabwe went viral.

Netizens argue that Pearl Thusi could have used her influence to become a voice for the voiceless. Image: @pearlthusi, @prophetpassion

Pearl Thusi's picture with Prophet Passion goes viral

Prophet Passion shared a few pictures from the dinner held earlier this week in Zimbabwe in support of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Netizens were left fuming and dragged the South African stars for attending the dinner

Many Twitter users argued that Pearl Thusi, as well as Sello Maake Ka Ncube and Sophie Ndaba, who was also part of the delegation, should be using their voices and platforms to slam the government and be the voice of the voiceless.

A Twitter user @Ori_RSA said:

"Pearl Thusi never disappoints; she's already busy in Zimbabwe."

@Ed_UberDriver said:

"Lol she looks like she's not happy with the cameras moving around."

@mpho_kutoane said:

"She seems to have a thing for false prophets. That guy is worse than Bushiri."

@health_humans said:

"She turned into a python and bit me once in a dream..... I fear Pearl Thusi."

@TichMakaz said:

"I swear she is being told, "have you seen my new Gucci belt and my Lamborghini."

Pearl Thusi's team rubbished the online uproar and clarify a few misconceptions in a message to Briefly News

Pearl Thusi's team previously told Briefly News that it was a tourism trip to draw people to Zimbabwe.

"It was actually a tourism trip we didn’t get paid that money I was told people are assuming. It was to show the improvement in Zimbabwe to encourage tourism. So all this feedback is honestly very odd to me. But it is what it is. "Pearl has a passion for travelling the continent and will take most opportunities to travel and learn more about people from all walks of life on the continent.

"A media company invited her to showcase the beauty of Zimbabwe. "We are however not interested in partaking or fighting any narrative that people are pushing out there. We have learnt it makes no difference if people have their own agenda to push using Pearl or a situation she’s a part of."

