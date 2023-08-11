Pearl Thusi has taken to her Instagram page to explain to her followers why she was in Zimbabwe after she was slammed on social media

The Queen Sono star and veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube were heavily blasted after they were pictured with Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Reacting to the backlash, Pearl Thusi said she was in the neighbouring country to show off how beautiful it is, not to endorse any political party

Pearl Thusi has broken her silence after being dragged on social media and being accused of endorsing Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party.

Pearl Thusi has been living it up in neighbouring countries. The actress started off with a mother-daughter trip with her eldest daughter Thando Mokoena in Mozambique. From there, Pearl Thusi headed to Zimbabwe and was sharing pictures while having fun in the mighty Zambezi River.

However, things turned for the worst for the actress when popular Zimbabwean Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono shared a picture of Pearl Thusi Sello Maake Ka Ncube and other people chilling with the Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa.

Taking to her Instagram page after being blasted online, Pearl Thusi explained the reason why she had visited Zimbabwe. The stunner said she was there because she wanted the world to see how beautiful the country is.

"The reason I came to Zimbabwe. To show the world how beautiful it is. Come to Zimbabwe and experience its magic. Experience the power in Zimbabwe and spread the word.

"Thank you so much for the invitation and I can’t wait to return and change the narrative of what Africa looks like to the entire world. I’m so proud to be an African. One more African nation ticked off the list! Can’t wait to see who’s next! Thank you for your incredible hospitality Zimbabwe!"

Pearl Thusi's post about her visit to Zimbabwe gets mixed reactions

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the actress' post. Some hailed her for showcasing the beautiful side of Zimbabwe, while others continued to roast her for spreading the Zim government's propaganda.

@j17bdo_2019 said:

"You get paid to promote such an impoverished country, and our country has been ruined by the same people who paid you and other @sellomkn @thee_sonia etc, we have Zimbabweans scattered in south africa due to the current leadership's mismanagement, and there you are endorsing them, we love our country, do not sacrifice other people's lives because of riches, this will haunt you forever, all of you, know that you got yourself involved."

@samukelisodzowa wrote:

"Thank you Sis for showcasing our beautiful Zimbabwe! ❤️"

@theonlychantelle added:

"Pity the magic you've experienced is not what the majority of the Zimbabwean population can or have experienced."

@zii2010 noted:

"….just be and admit y’all were paid for a PR exercise!!!"

@someone_in_africa commented:

"Caption sounds like a political statement to hide the fact that ZANU PF ,your hosts have ruined the country. However Africa is a safe space doesn't take away the fact that some leaders are running it to the ground at the expense of the masses."

Pearl Thusi and Sello Maake kaNcube under fire for supporting Zanu PF and endorsing Emmerson Mnangagwa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi and Sello Maake Ka Ncube are trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. The two stars came under fire after they were pictured during a political trip to Zimbabwe.

Anyone who has been on social media knows how the political situation in Zimbabwe has led to the influx of undocumented foreigners into South Africa and other countries. Many, including the EFF leader Julius Malema, have been calling for Zimbabweans in SA to go back home and vote for change.

