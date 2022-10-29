President Ramaphosa has called for the lifting of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe

Ramaphosa attributed the influx of undocumented foreign nationals to the sanctions imposed on most African countries

He said that the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe are exerting enormous pressure on South Africa and its resources

President Ramaphosa has finally addressed the issue of foreign nationals flocking into the country. He admitted that these foreigners are putting a strain on the already scarce resources in the country.

President Ramaphosa has finally addressed the matter of the influx of foreign nationals in the country. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The statesman said the influx of undocumented foreigners, especially from neighbouring Zimbabwe, is due to the illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the West.

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphoa called for the removal of the sanctions saying they are exerting pressure on South Africa and her citizens. He said the influx of foreign nationals has strained the country and led to unemployment and inequality. He said:

"South Africa has always been very open to the inflow of people from various parts of the continent but, with the economic challenges that our people are now facing through unemployment and inequality, the pressure becomes even greater."

Ramaphosa added that the sanctions are weakening the Zimbabwean economy leading the nationals to migrate to South Africa and other African countries. He made these sentiments during a state visit by the Spanish President Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón. He added:

"Not only on Zimbabwe’s economy but also on a number of countries in the Southern African Development Community region. They are also having a negative affect on us because as the sanctions weaken the Zimbabwean economy, Zimbabweans."

