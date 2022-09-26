Advocate Dali Mpofu is a true family man and proud father to four children whom he adores

He has been married to his loving wife, Nompumelelo “Mpumi” Nxumalo since 2004, and the pair have been blessed with grandbabies

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, Mncedisi, Zwekazi and Letsema are the lawyer's affectionate children

JOHANNESBURG - One of South Africa’s most controversial legal minds, Advocate Dali Mpofu, is no stranger to the spotlight; however, he manages to remain a true family man.

Mpofu is a father to four children and has a loving wife beside him constantly. Briefly News takes a peek into the life of the former national chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Advocate Dali Mpofu and his sons; Sizwe and Mncedisi. Image: Siphiwe Sibeko & @Flagstaff_30 & mnce_dc

Mpofu and his wife Nompumelelo “Mpumi” Nxumalo were married in 2004 and have three children together. The lawyer also has another child Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh who was born in 1989.

Mpumi is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, and member of the Social and Ethics Committee and the Board Investment Committee at Airports Company South Africa. Previously she worked in the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency. The busy mom has over 25 years of experience in the Defence, Transport and Housing departments.

Dali’s wife holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Urban and Regional Planning and a certificate in local government management. She was also the Government Transport Plan’s leader for the FIFA World Cup 2010, according to Buzz South Africa.

The politician’s firstborn son, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh is an outspoken political commentator, scholar, aq1xand musician. He holds a Master of Philosophy with distinction in international relations from St Anne’s College, Oxford.

Sizwe was vocal about the Rhodes Must Fall movement in Oxford. He also published a book titled, Democracy and Delusion, which won the City Press Tafelberg Nonfiction Award. The book is accompanied by a rap album of the same name.

Mncedisi Mpofu is the first child of Dali and Mpumi. Despite his father’s ties to the EFF, Mncedisi was a firm supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress. He also has kids and often posts pictures of his family.

Dali’s first daughter, Zwekazi Mpofu, was born in 2003. During a birthday celebration, her dedicated father wished her a “joyous celebration”. The family was seen together at the event all dressed up.

Letsema Mpofu is the baby of the bunch. He seemingly has a lovely childhood with his mom and dad by his side.

