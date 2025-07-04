A woman went viral after revealing on social media how her parents wronged her without her knowledge

She expressed how this financial misdeed has significantly impacted her future, as she called out her parents on their actions

Netizens expressed outrage and offered support, highlighting the importance of financial transparency within families

A woman was left devastated and in tears after discovering her parents' mischief, which could potentially scar her for life.

A lady was in tears after discovering her financial misdeed and shared her story in a TikTok video. Image: @rollingwithmom

Source: TikTok

Woman opens up about her parents’ mischief

Taking to her social media account under the handle @rollingwithmom on 2 July 2025, she filmed herself looking devastated and in tears after the discovery.

In the TikTok video, she got candid about her discovery, stating how parents had opened a credit card in her name without her knowledge and never paid it off, leaving her unable to open her own credit account. The emotional revelation has since gone viral, gathering over 1.6 million views within two days of its publication.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to @rollingwithmom, she only found out about the unauthorised credit card when she attempted to secure her own credit account. When her application was declined, she was informed of the outstanding debt in her name.

@rollingwithmom expressed how she felt while taking to her caption as she also called out her parents on their actions.

"Why tf do banks even allow this thing! Check the birthdate to make sure it matches the person applying! I have not established credit for myself, and now I never will because someone already messed that up for me! I'm sooo heated!! My parents wonder if their children want nothing to do with them! It's reasons like this! Yea go ahead and mess my life up before I even have a chance to live it my damn self!!! You're clearly not even thinking about my future."

The financial misdeed has had serious consequences for @rollingwithmom, who now faces a significant obstacle in rebuilding her financial standing. With the credit card debt still lingering, her credit score has been severely impacted, making it difficult for her to access the financial opportunities she had hoped for, such as obtaining a credit card or loan.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in

While the woman continues to navigate the difficult situation, many online have rallied behind her, offering support and advice on how to handle the debt and regain control of her finances. Her emotional response has sparked the importance of financial literacy and transparency within families.

Layla said:

"America is scary, how can you open credit cards in someone else's name?"

K.Denise Summers wrote:

"I pressed charges against my parents."

Mseniale added:

"Call all three bureaus and tell them they stole your identity, and those were not authorised by you."

Sakhilesonjica expressed:

"Take them to court."

Nia commented:

"Parents really mad, evil, I’m so sorry."

K.Dineo replied:

"Bathong Ginny, and Georgia in real life."

A woman was in tears after discovering her financial misdeed and shared her story online. Image: @rollingwithmom

Source: TikTok

More heartbreaking family stories

Briefly News reported that one young lady in Mzansi opened up about her heated family dispute, which took social media by storm after a son reportedly took back everything he had ever given his mother, leaving many South Africans divided over the matter.

reported that one young lady in Mzansi opened up about her heated family dispute, which took social media by storm after a son reportedly took back everything he had ever given his mother, leaving many South Africans divided over the matter. One young man got candid about the emotional strain his family caused him by their lack of support as he narrated his story in a video.

A mother was left heartbroken by her son as she took to TikTok to share her story, which touched the online community.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News