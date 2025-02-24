One man broke down in tears as he got candid about his family situation at home in video-making rounds online

The gent expressed how his family does not support him, and people reacted to the footage as they rallied around him

Briefly News takes a look at the impact of non-supportive families and how they affect an individual's health

One young man got candid about the emotional strain his family caused him by their lack of support as he narrated his story in a video.

A South African man was in tears over his family's lack of support in a video.

Source: TikTok

Man cries over family's lack of support

The clip, which has since gained significant traction on social media, shows the man breaking down as he expresses his feelings of abandonment and isolation, shedding light on the profound impact that family dynamics can have on an individual’s mental and emotional health.

In the video shared under the handle @the_nyoni_z expressed to his viewers how he is the only one among his siblings who is not working or successful and therefore he struggled with feelings of neglect and loneliness due to the lack of emotional backing from his family.

While taking to his TikTok caption @the_nyoni_z expressed the following:

"Your opinion doesn't really matter in family meetings."

The clip of man touched the community and it went on to become a hit on TikTok gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA rallied around the man

People online showed the man support as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts saying:

Makhumisi said:

"Am first born yooo disrespect from my siblings and their children yoo that pain every day that time while I was working I did every even pay for their Education I choose not going to school."

Mary wrote:

"People respect money more than a person."

Boitumelo Gwangwa added:

"I didn't even attend any family functions because of this."

Siyo wabo replied:

"The day you find a job you will have a say ... the sad truth."

Queenmother wished him well adding:

"I’m so sorry. May you get an open door for you."

Impact of non-supportive families on individual health

Many researchers have pointed out how non-supportive families can lead to mental and physical health issues, including depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, stress-related illnesses, and difficulty managing health conditions during challenging times.

According to Zwavelstreamclinic, a dysfunctional family can exacerbate mental health symptoms and negatively impact the recovery process, as most patients rely heavily on their families for support.

A non-supportive family environment can be attributed to factors such as lack of emotional support, constant criticism, high conflict, neglectful parenting, and unrealistic expectations, which can lead to difficult-to-met standards.

