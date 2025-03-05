Social media went wild over a lady's reaction as her boyfriend cleaned up a filthy house all alone

The TikTok video gathered many views and people shared their thoughts on the woman's behaviour

Briefly News takes a look at why it is important to share household chores among couples

A woman caused massive outrage on the internet after the lady was seen lounging on the couch while her boyfriend diligently cleaned their messy home.

Internet fumes as woman lounges while hubby cleans filthy house

The video, which was posted by @royalandwavey, quickly gained traction on social media, shows the woman comfortably resting as her hubby tackles the overwhelming task of tidying up their filthy house.

People on social media were concerned, as the clip shows the husband cleaning up the many things that were on the floor, while the woman stays laying up on the bed, seemingly uninterested in helping. The lady went on to say, while the guy sprayed the room, that he should not, as she was eating, and she snapped her fingers at him.

As the video progresses, viewers are left to question the lack of reciprocity in the relationship, with many expressing their disbelief over the apparent imbalance in household responsibilities.

Many are pointing out that a healthy relationship should be based on mutual support and equality. Netizens voiced their frustration, calling out the woman for taking advantage of her partner’s hard work and lack of involvement in maintaining the home.

While taking to TikTok, the husband expressed his feelings by saying the following:

"My wife says she works 24 hours and needs help with the housework."

Some commenters even shared their own experiences of unequal domestic labour, using the video as a starting point to highlight the importance of sharing household responsibilities. The clip has sparked a larger conversation about fairness in relationships, particularly in terms of how couples divide household chores.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers react to viral video

The online community headed to the comments section to drag the woman on her behaviour while some shared their thoughts.

Shannon said:

"She snapped her fingers like she helped."

Nae added:

"This gotta be just for content, ain't no way."

Jazz wrote:

"You deserve so much better."

Queensteward4 expressed:

"Leave her, bruh she's too comfortable with being that way, meaning no matter how hard you try with her, you're not gonna get anywhere, it's only gonna get worse and the only one that will suffer is you."

Patrick replied:

"Bro…she is threatening you while you are trying to help."

Tambra122061 commented:

"Divorce her now and these videos can be used as evidence against her in your favor."

Why is it important to share household chores among couples

While doing chores alone can be isolating, doing them with someone else can be enjoyable, an opportunity to share and show affection, and doing the dishes together definitely speeds up the process.

According to Blisspot, sharing household chores between each other as a couple helps promote communication and teamwork, both of which are necessary for a happy partnership. Time management: Organising the home more effectively can be achieved by sharing chores. Tasks can be finished faster when both couples contribute, giving them more time to spend together.

