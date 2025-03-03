A guy has sparked a massive stir on social media after he was captured washing his bae's underwear

The TikTok video gained traction on the internet, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

People reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the gent's gesture

A man was showcased washing his bae's underwear in a video that sparked a stir in South Africa. Image:@salom653

Source: TikTok

One man in South Africa sparked a buzz online after he was captured washing his bae's undergarments, which caused a wave of mixed reactions from social media users, dividing opinions and raising discussions about relationships and gender roles.

Man handwashing his bae's undergarments causes a stir

In the video shared under the handle @salom653, the man is seen meticulously scrubbing his woman’s undergarments as he sat outside with a basket filled with water. With the caption on his TikTok expressing his commitment to her well-being.

While some viewers have praised the man for his caring gesture, others have voiced their concerns, sparking an uproar online. Many expressed discomfort, suggesting that the act of a man handwashing his partner's underwear might be seen as overstepping personal boundaries or as an unusual display of affection. Some users questioned the need for public displays of private tasks, while others argued that such actions could reinforce unhealthy gender dynamics in relationships.

@salom653 said the following while taking to his TikTok caption:

"Pov: You found the love of your life nd she really makes you genuinely happy."

The video went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to man washing his bae's underwear

Many people had mixed reactions as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts, and although many online users praised the man for his willingness to support his bae and take on domestic responsibilities, seeing it as a sign of equality and partnership in the relationship, others were simply not here for it.

Tumie said:

"We lost one of the brothers."

Tumazan wrote:

"It’s love guy’s it shows that if his girlfriend gets sick, he will be able to help his girlfriend.

Onie expressed:

"May this kind of love, locate me."

Borwa commented:

"My mother once fell ill, but I didn't even mind because we had no machine at home and I was the only one left to care for her."

VernonForbez1 wrote:

"May I never reach this level, no love potion no nothing."

User replied:

"Even I as a woman wouldn’t allow my partner to do this for me ever."

kagosoM added:

"Guys here is my story...I never wanted to do this, but I ended up doing it because she left them at my house when she came to sleep, so I had to wash them as well when I was doing my laundry."

Linde M cracked a joke saying:

"It’s giving “monna wa loiwa, nna my mother was a traditional healer."

NyondoShita simply said:

"We lost a soldier."

