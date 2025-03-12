A woman shocked online users after she filmed herself outside a window ledge where she was allegedly locked by her Bumble date

A woman's Bumble date took a bizarre turn after she found herself locked outside on a window ledge by the man she had met on the popular dating app.

A woman was locked outside on a window ledge, leaving online users with mixed reactions. Image: Izusek and Denisik11

Source: Getty Images

Woman locked outside window ledge by Bumble date

The unsettling incident has since gone viral on social media, leaving many in shock and disbelief.

It seems as though the pair had arranged to meet at the guy's apartment for their date. However, after a brief interaction, things took an unexpected turn when the man allegedly locked her out of the apartment and left her stranded on the window ledge.

In the video shared by TikTok user @fierce.businesswoman, the woman can be heard pleading with the man to open the door and let her back in as she breathes rapidly in fear. She is also crying as she speaks to the man who locked her out of the house.

"Please, please let me back in. I am just having a bad day, please let me in. Please just let me leave," said the lady in the video.

The footage went viral online sparking mixed reactions from people across the globe. The video clocked loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens chime in on TikTok video

People quickly reacted to the disturbing story, expressing concerns about safety on dating apps and the potential risks of meeting strangers. Many commented on the need for caution and highlighted the importance of meeting in public spaces during the initial stages of online dating.

Marcha M Charles shared:

"It seems like the girl is wrong. She's obviously leaving out important info here, trying to make the guy look bad, but this just makes her look suspicious."

User expressed:

"I feel like he's running away from you. Because he wants to call the police. What did you do to him."

BeanBandit wrote:

“I’m calling the police” yeah… I feel like you’re not sharing some important context here."

Urbabymomma7 replied:

"Yall defending him, but what justifies locking someone out on a WINDOW on the 20th floor."

Jasonderulolover69 added:

"He gave you a chance to leave, but you went into a room and locked yourself?"

Groundspices commented:

"That’s really scary! Glad you’re okay."

