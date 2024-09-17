A Johannesburg woman took to social media and shared her bad Tinder experience

The lady said the man arrived with a young kid on their first date and further suggested they go to Spur

The online community reacted to the story, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A Johannesburg lady shared how a man she met online brought a baby on their first date. Images: @eladiaries1

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman took to her TikTok account and shared her experience with Tinder.

In the video uploaded by @eladiaries1, she told her social media followers how she met a guy on Tinder after moving to Johannesburg. The lady said after matching with the gent, they initiated a date. However, the guy was afraid of the deep township that the lady lived in and asked them to meet in a particular mall.

The girl fixed herself for a date on the day. However, to her surprise, the guy arrived with a kid on their date. He further took the lady to Spur because that's where the kid who he lied about likes. He said it was his sister's child whereas it was his.

They arrived at Spur where there were birthdays left, right and centre. The gent did not make a good impression. He further sang along with the Spur people who wished people happy birthday on their special day and took it a notch up by lying, saying it was the kid's birthday so that the staff could sing for the toddler too.

"He brought a baby on our first ever meet up and was forced to babysit 🥺and be a nice Aunt."

Johannesburg woman shares bad Tinder experience

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens share similar stories

The video gained over 110k views, with many online users laughing and some sharing their similar stories.

@Precious wrote:

"My sister I think you and me we went to a date with the same guy🤣🤣🤣😭."

@Zamazamela2 was entertained:

"That’s his child ke sana, and it was his turn to babysit 🤣🤣."

@MJ laughed:

"🤣🤣🤣 I can imagine."

@Nella🎀🫧 shared:

"I’m Xhosa but I would never 👎."

@nomathembapersent said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 That's bad luck on another level 👌👌👌."

Woman shares Tinder nightmare

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who was catfished by her Tinder date.

Facebook page Mzansi Memes shared the hilarious clip to their page, cracking up over the reason the man gave for not looking like his picture. Apparently, when you take pictures in Africa it makes you a 10 out of 10 LOL! If you have online dated, then you most likely have been catfished at one point or another.

Source: Briefly News