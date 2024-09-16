Farmer Gent Surprises Girlfriend With a Bouquet of Spinach, Mzansi Loves It: “Edible Flowers”
- A cute video of a guy gifting his girlfriend with a bunch of spinach had the online community in stitches
- The hun captured the beautiful moment after her man told her to record a surprise he had for her before entering the room
- Social media users commented on how happy the lady sounded after her boyfriend entered the room
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
A lady attracted many comments on her feed after she captured her boyfriend coming into the room with fresh spinach to surprise her.
The video was shared by the hun on her TikTok account under the handle @nhtwah1.
Mzansi peeps love the thoughtful gesture
In the video, the lady seems to be resting with her baby when her man enters the room with fresh spinach.
She captured her post:
"He called me and said he brought me flowers, ngalungisa i camera😩 , he even asked me to capture the moment, 🥺 amadoda😂🤣😂."
Watch the video below:
The man is given his flowers
After watching the video, the online community praised the gent for being thoughtful, while others wished for a man who was a provider. Social media users shared their views in the comment section.
User @emmahmoela commented:
"This is the kind of flowers I won't mind receiving every day."
User @ lesahpal3sa was left amused:
"Your laugh 😂🙃🥰 best part of his day. I'm sure that's why does the little things🥰😂."
User @ loner_lr rooted for the guy:
"I said it before he even showed you, he is so romantic, you will not go hungry 🥰😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."
User @ silent2702 shared her own story:
"My dad did this to me🤣🤣🤣 I still have the picture. Those flowers are rich in Iron mama❤️🤣🤣🤣."
User @jrmogashoa felt a bit disappointed, commenting:
"😂😂😂😂😂😂the way I was gonna cry. I love flowers too much."
A man gifts his wife her first cellphone
In another article by Briefly News, a Zimbabwean man left many social media users warm-hearted after he gifted his wife with her first cellphone.
The moment was captured and shared on TikTok, amusing many people while some women wished to look for a husband in our neighbouring country.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za