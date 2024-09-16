A cute video of a guy gifting his girlfriend with a bunch of spinach had the online community in stitches

The hun captured the beautiful moment after her man told her to record a surprise he had for her before entering the room

Social media users commented on how happy the lady sounded after her boyfriend entered the room

After getting her fresh spinach as a gift, a guy got his girlfriend laughing. Image @ntwah1

Source: TikTok

A lady attracted many comments on her feed after she captured her boyfriend coming into the room with fresh spinach to surprise her.

The video was shared by the hun on her TikTok account under the handle @nhtwah1.

Mzansi peeps love the thoughtful gesture

In the video, the lady seems to be resting with her baby when her man enters the room with fresh spinach.

She captured her post:

"He called me and said he brought me flowers, ngalungisa i camera😩 , he even asked me to capture the moment, 🥺 amadoda😂🤣😂."

Watch the video below:

The man is given his flowers

After watching the video, the online community praised the gent for being thoughtful, while others wished for a man who was a provider. Social media users shared their views in the comment section.

User @emmahmoela commented:

"This is the kind of flowers I won't mind receiving every day."

User @ lesahpal3sa was left amused:

"Your laugh 😂🙃🥰 best part of his day. I'm sure that's why does the little things🥰😂."

User @ loner_lr rooted for the guy:

"I said it before he even showed you, he is so romantic, you will not go hungry 🥰😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

User @ silent2702 shared her own story:

"My dad did this to me🤣🤣🤣 I still have the picture. Those flowers are rich in Iron mama❤️🤣🤣🤣."

User @jrmogashoa felt a bit disappointed, commenting:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂the way I was gonna cry. I love flowers too much."

A man gifts his wife her first cellphone

In another article by Briefly News, a Zimbabwean man left many social media users warm-hearted after he gifted his wife with her first cellphone.

The moment was captured and shared on TikTok, amusing many people while some women wished to look for a husband in our neighbouring country.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News