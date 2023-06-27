This mom proudly showed the empty apartment she was able to get for her and her baby

TikTok user @sneddis shared a video showing her and her baby sitting on the floor with no furniture

Many people reached out to help, and in no time, the mother was overwhelmed with gifts from total strangers

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Being a mom is tough, but that little human that you have to fend for is a driving force so strong that nothing will crumble you. This mom had just enough money to get a place for her and her baby, and sharing her journey on social media led to endless blessings.

The brave mother shared a video showing her and her baby sitting on the floor with no furniture. Image: TikTok / @sneddis

Source: TikTok

Sometimes in life, we need to focus on the good rather than all that still needs to be achieved. This woman did that, and people respected her pride.

Struggling mother shows empty house in TikTok video

TikTok user @sneddis shared a video showing her and her baby sitting on the floor in an empty apartment. She explained that there was no money for furniture, but she felt blessed to have a home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Take a look at this gratitude-filled moment:

People came together to help the mother and her baby

Seeing this heartwarming post had many feelings for the woman. Some suggested she do an Amazon list so those who are able to help can. The support was overwhelming.

Read some of the kind comments:

C W suggested:

“Amazon wish list! There are a ton of moms on here that would help!”

stunna cheered:

“I am proud of you, girl...a wonderful beginning to a great story.”

Bobbie shared:

“I’ve started over so many times that I quit counting! Dig deep, and you will find strength! You have a village behind you! ❤️”

❤️ Geneva Escobedo ❤️ has been there:

“I remember I went through this with three of my babies, and trust me, it’s just the beginning, and you are so blessed because this is your new start”

Aaa showed support:

“One thing at a time. An air mattress is still a mattress when your home is your home. Sending prayer for all of your needs to be supplied.”

Mother shares overwhelming blessings she received from strangers

Taking the one woman’s advice, the mom made an Amazon list and was overcome with emotion when the packages started arriving.

She shared a few videos showing her gratitude and the support she received:

Meet the Mzansi mother who carries disabled daughter in a plastic basin

In other news, Briefly News reported that life is a challenge for 13-year-old Yamkela Mafiyane from Ziphunzana near Mthatha. Her life is not the same as other kids her age. At 13 years old, she still does not know the joys of playing with other children in the park or outside at all.

She is always under the cautious eye of her 47-year-old mother Buyiswa Mafiyane.

Buyiswa told Briefly News that life has been a struggle for the teen since birth. Yamkela needs special attention because she is unable to move around on her own due to her disability.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News