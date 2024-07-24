A recent TikTok video by influencer @lifewithntosh details the affordable costs of a family trip to Lesotho

The video highlighted expenses like accommodation at Maliba Lodge, petrol, and activities

Followers praised the affordability and helpful breakdown, with many planning their trips inspired by her detailed guide

Ntosh shared helpful tips that have inspired many to consider this destination for their next getaway. Images: @lifewithntosh/ Instagram.

A recent social media influencer @lifewithntosh's video has garnered attention for its detailed breakdown of the costs involved in a family trip to Lesotho.

In her post, she shared how her family of five (four adults and one toddler) managed an affordable and enjoyable vacation.

The cost breakdown

Ntosh began her video by responding to her followers' requests for a cost summary of her trip.

She emphasised that Lesotho is an excellent, budget-friendly option for South African travellers. Ntosh mentioned that her family stayed at Maliba Lodge, specifically at the riverside lodges, highlighting the accommodation.

These lodges can accommodate up to eight people, making them an ideal choice for group travel.

While the family did not engage in many activities, Ntosh noted that horse riding and village tours cost about R300 per person.

These activities can be conveniently booked through the hotel, adding to the ease of planning a trip to Lesotho.

Ntosh provided a detailed breakdown of their weekend trip expenses, including R3200 for petrol, R90 for border tax per car, R4900 for self-catering accommodation, R880 for AfriSki activities, and R1720 for food and groceries.

The total cost of the trip amounted to R10,790, a figure that has impressed many of her followers.

Netizens were impressed with the cost breakdown

The video received a flurry of positive responses from social media users, who expressed their appreciation and amazement at the trip's affordability.

Sbusiso🇿🇦 commented:

“From JHB to Lesotho R3200 petrol? I’m planning on going next year.”

Itumeleng Maleke shared:

“Reasonable, affordable; I went to Cape Town last Dec; I don't even want to tell you how much we spent. This is so affordable, I’m going to Lesotho.”

Zandile08 was enthusiastic:

“How insanely affordable is this??? Love it and worth the experience 🔥”

Mme Alettah appreciated the information:

“This is so helpful. Thank you 🥰🥰🥰🥰”

Oky inquired:

“So R15k - 20k is enough, right?”

Godfrey stated:

“Affordable 👌👌”

Source: Briefly News