A woman shared her cost breakdown of a trip to Namibia, proving that international travel can be affordable

She revealed the money she spent on transportation, accommodation, food, and activities while exploring the neighbouring country

Netizens appreciated the helpful TikTok clip, which empowers travellers to plan their dream trips on a budget

One savvy traveller took to TikTok to share her insider tips and cost breakdown for a budget-friendly trip to this breathtaking destination.

Cost breakdown from flights to activities

The South African woman @thetravelblog_za detailed every aspect of her trip expenses in the caption of her informative video.

She left no stone unturned, from affordable flights to budget-friendly accommodation and food.

Plus, she shared tips on how to save money on ground transportation and recommended must-do activities, like the tour guide to Sandwich Harbour.

Insider transportation tips

She also revealed that hiring a car may not be necessary for exploring Swakopmund or Walvis Bay, and provided alternative transportation options.

Netizens grateful for helpful clip

The TikTok video received an outpouring of appreciation from viewers who were inspired by the traveller's budget-friendly approach to seeing Namibia.

@Squeency asked:

"Is it better to travel to Windhoek Airport than Walvis Bay airport to be closer to Swapkomund?"

@tshwanamphuting shared:

"Yoh I went to Namibia with my son in October 2023 and the return flight for one person was R6000."

@pastordee stated:

"Thanks I want to do Namibia soon."

@kholiwemwale mentioned:

"Wow, thank you for the detailed information."

@tiyani posted:

"Which transport did you use and do have any recommendations for a hotel?"

@din_dins_adventures said:

"Girl thank you. Now I just have to get the money."

@cliff8410 commented:

"Namibia it's your time to shine the land of my ancestors."

@martzulu asked:

"What activities are these?"

