Actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson took over Namibia with her family

The vacation pictures blew up on Instagram, with people showing the Ferguson family love

The fitness bunny also took her friend of 18 years with her and penned a loving message to her on social media

Connie Ferguson and her family enjoyed a nice family vacation to Namibia. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson enjoyed some time away with her family. The globetrotters of note took a shot left to the Namibian desert.

The Fergusons take over Namibia

The actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson accompanied her family on a family trip to Namibia.

She shared some of the vacation pictures, which blew up on Instagram. Her followers showed the Ferguson family love for their gorgeous snaps.

In one post where she is pictured with her daughters Alicia Ferguson and Lesedi Matsunyane, her sister Atoshiah Connie said:

"Love, joy, peace and happiness."

Connie's best friend tags along

The Queen actress took her friend of 18 years with her and penned a loving message to her on social media. She captioned her picture with:

"Friends that become family are God’s way of saying I will never leave you nor forsake you. 18 years strong. I love you @julianahaimbodi. You are one of one!"

Juliana responded to the sweet message with:

"I thank God for this friendship. You are one of one. I love you to infinity."

Mzansi in awe over the Fergusons

Some of her Namibian followers were ecstatic that the actress touched down in their land. Some said:

russelbrand noted:

"Sandwich Harbour is the only place in the world where the ocean and desert meet."

taimi_nuunyango said:

"Welcome to Namibia mama Ferguson."

micky_right mentioned:

"This can only be Namibia."

shikotalk shared:

"I wanted to go to Namibia this year, but it didn't happen... Enjoy yourselves ."

adayinthelifeofpaula added:

"Welcome to Namibia, you know how much we love you."

kaleidoscopedime said:

"Yay sandwich Harbour, enjoy. Where the ocean meets the desert."

adv_motlatsokgatla said:

"When he gets hold of you….your desires change. I love this for you."

sindideku5 added:

"Connie is this a desert or dunes."

Mzansi loving Connie and her gym instructor

In a previous report from Briefly News, Connie Ferguson's video showcasing her dedication to fitness had gone viral.

Social media users praised Connie for her hard work and found inspiration in her workout journey.

Some fans were more interested in her gym instructor, sparking curiosity about his identity.

