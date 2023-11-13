Connie Ferguson's video showcasing her dedication to fitness has gone viral

Social media users praised Connie for her hard work and found inspiration in her workout journey

Some fans were more interested in her gym instructor, sparking curiosity about his identity

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Connie Ferguson will forever be an inspiration whether she's on the screen doing what she does best, giving back to the less privileged or burning some calories with her workout videos.

Connie Ferguson inspired fans with her intense workout routine. Image@connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson's workout video goes viral

It is not a secret that veteran actress Connie Ferguson is a fitness fanatic. The star has been sharing videos of her workout sessions on her page. A scroll through her page will show that she loves skipping the rope, boxing and general workout.

X was recently buzzing after the popular blog MDN News shared the recent video of the star. The actress showed that age is just a number when she put some work in with the help of her instructor.

Watch the video below:

Fans thirst over Connie Ferguson's gym instructor

Social media users commended the former Generations actress for her hard work. Many admitted that she had inspired them with her workout journey. However, some social media users couldn't get enough of her gym instructor.

@Pinky54054798 said:

"Just wanna know who's that boy, the trainer?"

@SamTrong3 added:

"Women will all say "so motivating", "she's goals" but you won't see them at the gym after... They are at home eating kotas."

@MATTER_TZA noted:

"With all due respect, ever since she's been single she been like a 10 bro"

@MsiziNtanzi_ added:

"Can the trainer please courier those plated shoes to my address, seems wasted in that kind of work "

Unathi Nkayi flaunts rock-hard abs in hot pictures

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Unathi Nkayi has just motivated South Africans to never miss a day in the gym. The 44-year-old media personality served body goals with her saucy pictures.

Anyone who follows Unathi Nkayi knows she is a devoted gym fanatic who is always motivating her fans to live healthily. The star has shared several workout routines and sometimes shares what she eats with those eager to try it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News