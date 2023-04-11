Connie Ferguson is quickly becoming one of South Africa's most loved fitness enthusiasts

The Kings Of Joburg actress could be seen effortlessly exercising in a video that has surfaced on Twitter

Fans couldn't help but gush over the 50-something-year-old actress' incredible physique

A video showing Connie Ferguson at the gym has amazed Mzansi



One of South Africa's favourite actresses is quickly becoming one of Mzansi's favourite fitness bunnies. Connie Ferguson's electrifying workout video has again set South African Twitter abuzz.

Connie is well known for her on-screen antics

The veteran actress has become a household name in the TV sphere as Karabo Moroka and Harriet Khoza from Mzansi soapies, Generations and The Queen, respectively. But it is her latest health-centric endeavour that has the countries' attention this time round.

In a Twitter post by @Ke_Arturo, the actress can be seen effortlessly skipping rope while music by Biggie Smalls blasts in the background.

Connie Ferguson sets Twitter ablaze with gym video

The post read:

"She even have 6 pack. Hawu ,Gogo madoda."

The masses were amazed by the video, throwing huge compliments

Fans quickly laud the Kings Of Joburg actress for maintaining an impressive physique at 52.

@BuhleNdlovu_ wrote:

"She makes it look so easy."

@ManiiSahc reacted:

"Ewe."

@AzaniaLeague said:

"Wow, I am inspired."

@Malusi_KaMundi commented:

"Had work work work work!"

@iam_hangwi commented saying:

"Ripped. Ok, lemme get my lazy self out of bed & go lift something."

@MMothibaIII tweeted:

"Ja, I’m a believer in this mama!"

@Quevilicious said:

"Oh SA version of Halle Berry, yes Connie is up there with the Best!!!"

Shona Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson shares heartfelt Instagram video, "I love you forever"

In a previous post by Briefly News, Connie's daughter, Lesedi Ferguson, shared a heartfelt message to her late father.

Almost two years after the death of film producer and thespian Shona Ferguson, fans and the actor's family are still hurting from the loss. His stepdaughter Lesedi shared an emotional video on her Instagram to mark almost 20 months since his passing.

