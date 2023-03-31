Botswana-born actor and film producer Shona Ferguson passed away in 2021 due to Covid-19-related complications

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson remembered her stepfather, Shona Ferguson, in a tearful post on Instagram

Fans and friends showed their support and condolence for Lesedi and remembered Shona Ferguson

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson remembers her father in an Instagram post. images: @sediimatsunyane, @ferguson_films

South African actress and casting director Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson posted a heartfelt video on her Instagram page remembering her stepfather, actor and businessman Shona Ferguson.

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson shares tearful message about her father on Insta post

His stepdaughter Lesedi shared an emotional video on her Instagram to mark almost 20 months since his passing.

Lesedi said:

"20 Months. Missing you still hurts like it was yesterday. I take comfort in the fact that you’re at peace, but that’s it. I love you forever, Fah. ️♥️ #TheSHOgoesOn"

Shona Ferguson is sorely missed after his covid related death

Almost two years after the death of film producer and thespian Shona Ferguson, fans and the actor's family are still hurting from the loss. According to a report by News24, The Kings of Joburg actor passed on July 30, 2021, due to complications related to Covid-19 after being taken to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Shona's passing left a hole in the South African film industry and a gaping wound in the lives of his family. ZAlebs reported that the actor's wife, Connie Ferguson, shared a message on social media to remember him.

Fans offer their support and condolence to the actor's family

Fans flooded the comment section with messages of remembrance and support.

Actress Lunathi Mampofu said:

"Always in our prayers."

@amand.1990 said:

"All is well Girl. Losing people that we love it's never easy. I lost both my parents. I miss them everyday. Wish I had siblings, at least, but all is well."

@gomotsang_rene commented

"Still feels like yesterday, may he continue resting in peace."

@hope_nemushiru said:

"Your dad's passing still feels so surreal. So many months but still doesn't make sense."

@mrsmotau commented:

"Death is so final, yho."

@hlonikhosa said:

"He's an angel now of yours my sister"

