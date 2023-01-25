Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson recently opened up about the struggles she has been facing in the acting industry

The star who is also a casting director for Ferguson Films spoke about the challenges during an interview on Candice Modiselle's show

Sedi said there are many times that she has auditioned for acting roles but was told she failed to make the cut because of how she looks

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson recently talked about fighting to make it in the entertainment industry because of how she looks and expresses herself.

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson has revealed that she lost gigs because of the beauty standards in the entertainment industry. Image: @sediimatsunyane.

The actress and casting director revealed that she recently lost an acting gig she auditioned for because of her looks.

According to TimesLIVE, Lesedi said the issue of beauty standards in the acting industry is real. The star who was a guest on media personality Candice Modiselle's YouTube show, The Five Minute Call said that beauty standards are affecting people's careers.

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson said casting directors often tell her that she nails auditions but misses out on the job because she doesn't have "the look" so they go for someone else. The star gave an example of the time she auditioned for a role of a plus-size woman but the directors ended up choosing someone who didn't fit the description. She said:

"There's been a couple of auditions I went to where, what hurt the most, was being told by the casting director that 'out of everyone you had the best performance but they went a certain way because you didn't have the look'. So it didn't matter whether you could encompass that character fully."

