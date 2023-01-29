Connie Ferguson has broken her silence after concerns about her ex-husband Neo Matsunyane featuring in Kings of Joburg 2

The veteran actress raised eyebrows when news that Matsunyane was going to debut in the Netflix series

Reacting to the comments, Ferguson said she is not the casting director and she doesn't see anything wrong with casting Neo because he is a great actor

Connie Ferguson has finally addressed the ongoing conversation about why she hired her ex-husband Neo Matsunyane to star in Kings of Joburg 2.

Some fans were concerned about why the star chose her ex-husband to be a part of a project that was started by her late husband Shona Ferguson.

How did the conversation about Connie Ferguson hiring her ex-husband start?

It all started when controversial Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 asked if Connie Ferguson was going to hire her ex-husband if Shona Ferguson was still alive. The post read:

"The question we should be asking... Was Connie going to hire the Ex if the husband was still alive?"

Social media users defend Connie Ferguson

Twitter users came out to defend their fav. Many said online trolls should leave the star alone because she is going through a lot.

@kabasa_tumelo99 said:

"They always had a cordial and mature relationship even when the husband was alive."

@Amo_B_Mtshweni wrote:

"For what is worth Neo acted so well he deserved the role, I enjoyed seeing Lesedi she should get more scenes. as for Connie she is the queen she thinks she is because wow that series she murdered her role."

Connie Ferguson responds to the concerns

According to TimesLIVE, The Queen star responded to the matter during a recent interview. Ferguson said she was not the one who hired him because she is not the casting director. She said:

"First of all, I'm not the casting director. Some decisions are made independently. With that said, Neo is a brilliant actor, he’s a brilliant performer and he suited the role perfectly, so why not cast Neo, why is there a point of controversy?"

Connie Ferguson’s daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson on being rejected in the industry because of her looks

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson recently talked about fighting to make it in the entertainment industry because of how she looks and expresses herself.

The actress and casting director revealed that she recently lost an acting gig she auditioned for because of her looks.

According to TimesLIVE, Lesedi said the issue of beauty standards in the acting industry is real. The star who was a guest on media personality Candice Modiselle's YouTube show, The Five Minute Call said that beauty standards are affecting people's careers.

