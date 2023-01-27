Reality TV star Faith Nketsi-Njilo had the last laugh and she did not hesitate to rub it in the faces of those who mocked her a few years ago

The proud wife recently took to social media to remind people of the time when she took a picture next to a cow and they said that was the closest she could get to lobola

Many people have since taken to the comments section and asked her to bury the hatchet, but she was not having any of it

Faith Nketsi-Njilo

Have Faith star Faith Nketsi-Njilo took to Twitter and reflected on when she visited Durban in 2020/2021.

She said she took a cute snap next to a cow statue and shared the picture on social media, which left many people talking and throwing mean jokes.

“That is the closest you will ever get to lobola,” she said some people said to her.

Faith added that she became a meme, but looking back, she is glad she never stopped living her best life because of social media trolls.

"Being married wasn’t something that would give me sleepless nights. I’m so glad I carried on living my best life because if I listened to people that don’t know me, I would be living with regret and feeling robbed of my youthful years worrying about being someone’s wife."

Faith Nketsi-Njilo claps back at another Twitter user

A brave tweep came for Faith after her Twitter rant, telling her that a wise woman keeps quiet and builds her home. @Metseng_ told the reality TV show star to stop opening old wounds, adding:

"You know the kind of life you lived. Hlukana nje ne past yakho Koti. Uganile manje, vala umlomo ke."

Faith did not take kindly to Metseng _'s tweet as she quickly clapped back, stating that she was not ashamed of her past.

"I will not be silenced by you or anyone else. I walk with my head high and chest out while I giggle at my past. I can share my lessons today, tomorrow and years from now. Tomorrow might not be perfect and I will share MY story if I want sisi," she said.

