TV personality Boitumelo, 'Boity' Thulo, recently told a social media user where to get off in a short clap-back on Twitter

The tweep had told Boity to start building her own family, saying life won't be nice for the rapper once she hits 40

Boity did not take kindly to this comment, and she has since responded, leaving people talking.

Boity claps back at a troll. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

does not always entertain trolls, but the rapper puts them in their place every now and then.

She recently asked one troll when will they ever stop talking nonsense after a troll with a Twitter handle, @Marketman546, said to her:

"Get married, have kids and stop chasing popularity because 40 won't be kind to the childless you."

Boity's clap-back received mixed reactions, some people said @Marketman546 was right, while others said people should learn to mind their own businesses.

@Umjita_weFreak responded:

"He’s right! Those ovaries will age faster than you can say “ m*rete."

@MmatlouLebogang said:

"Delay having kids as long as possible nana, if you don't want to have them it's still okay."

@SandileMazibuk9 wrote:

"U don't entertain to such things nkosazane, you just laugh and keep scrolling."

@khokhega said:

"This is one thing that stresses her big time, the lady doesn't answer any comments directed to her but this one she can't stand it because is what she thinks of most of the time."

@VladimiorKotovSA:

"There is situations where money and boCelebrity doesn't work, why o rwakana?"

Boity Thulo at The Woman King premier, actress’s regal dress and luxurious headscarf leaves fans floored

In another article, Briefly News reported that Boity made an appearance at The Woman King premier.

The actress and rapper was one of the many top celebrities attending The Woman King premier, starring one of South Africa's artists.

Boity received many compliments on social media for understanding the movie's theme. She wore a long dress decorated with beads and a lace cape flowing from her shoulder. The dress was form-fitting, and she accessorized with an elegantly done head wrap that looked like a Nigerian gele.

