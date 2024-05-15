The Durban magistrate's court denied the bail application for the five accused men in rapper AKA's murder

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend and former business associate Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane were gunned down in February 2023

The judge argued that it would be reckless and irresponsible to allow the suspects to be released on bail

The five men accused of murdering Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane have been denied bail. The outcome of the bail application was made in Durban on Wednesday, 15 May.

Bail denied for AKA's murder accused

Judge Vincent Hlatshwayo denied the bail application for the five accused at the Durban Magistrate's Court.

In February 2023, iconic rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane were shot dead on Florida Road.

The five men connected to their murder are Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Ndimande.

Judge argues that allowing bail would be reckless

Judge Hlatshwayo argued that it would be reckless and irresponsible for the court to allow the suspects to be released on bail. He also mentioned that there are cases the suspects need to answer to.

"It is the finding of this court that it would be reckless and irresponsible to allow the applicants on bail. It is, therefore, the finding and order by this court that, in the circumstances, bail is refused in respect of all five accused. "

What you need to know about the murder trial so far

