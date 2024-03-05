Two in the murder of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibs' Motsoane appeared at the Manzini Magistrates Court in Eswatini

Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande were arrested in Zone 4, Eswatini, at a rented home

The two suspects are awaiting the completion of their extradition process to South Africa

The two men said to be involved in the Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibs' Motsoane murder cases made their second appearance.

The two men accused of killing AKA appeared at a court in Eswatini. Image: @akaworldwide

Ndimande brothers appear in court

Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande appeared at the Manzini Magistrates Court in Eswatini. They are two of the seven men linked to the murders of the rapper and chef on 10 February 2023.

The two were arrested in Zone 4, Eswatini. According to SABC, they were captured outside the capital, Mbabane. They also reportedly had four cell phones in their possession during the arrest.

Footage of the accused in court surfaces

The two men will be extradited to South Africa once the application process is submitted. Video footage of them in court has surfaced, and it was shared by X blog @MDNnewss with the caption:

"The two accused persons, Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande who are accused of having a hand in the murder of AKA and Tibz have made their second court appearance at the Manzini Magistrates Court in Eswatini. The two are appearing for their extradition case to South Africa."

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Mzansi reacts to the video of the suspects

Commenting under the post on X, this is what Mzansi had to say.

@Sandiso__N commented:

"Can they bring them back here in SA... We want to look at them in their face."

@savenoho shared:

"Hoping the justice do what's right then go for mastermind."

@Zu7Guluva questioned:

"They're appearing base on what eSwatini because their case is here in South Africa?"

@Lethabo67 asked:

"Are they smiling?"

A look at the house the suspects were hiding in

In a previous report from Briefly News, the murder suspects in Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' case reportedly hid in a house located in Mbabane Zone 4 in Eswatini.

It is alleged that it was not the suspected killer's first location, as they moved to Eswatini in November.

The house hosted people for parties, and neighbours saw that the men were not from around there.

Source: Briefly News