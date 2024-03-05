The Ndimande brothers, who are fingered in the killing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and were arrested in their hideout in Eswatini, could stay longer

Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande were arrested in Zone 4, eSwatini, at their rented hideout

They were also reportedly paid R133,000 each for their role in the murder, and five other suspects appeared at the Durban Magistrate's Court

No extradition application was made in the case of the two brothers linked to the murder of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibs' Motsoane. They were arrested in Eswatini by the Royal Eswatini Police Service (REPS) and are yet to be extradited.

The two brothers linked in AKA's murder could stay longer in Eswatini as the extradition process is delayed. Image: @akaworldwide

Extradition process gets delayed

Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande, nicknamed Nxele, and Malusi Dave Ndimande, who goes by the street name Mjay, are fingered in the killing of AKA and Tibs. They were arrested in their hideout Zone 4, Mbabane, and are yet to be extradited.

According to ZiMoja, the defence team in the murder case has not received an application to have the brothers extradited.

The team reportedly expected the application on Friday, 2 March.

There could be a longer delay as the news publication quoted the defence Sivesonke Ngwenya saying:

"It's possible to have even a postponement on Tuesday because we don't want to find ourselves doing what is not appropriate due to local instructions."

Ndimande brothers paid R133K each

The Ndimande brothers are among the seven people arrested for the murder of the rapper. They were reportedly paid R133,000 each for their role in the murder.

They face multiple charges of: "murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as money laundering."

In addition to these killings, they are also suspects in two murders which occurred in Durban in 2023.

Mastermind paid R800K hours before killings

Businessman Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni reportedly received R800,000 in his FNB account on the day of the rapper's death.

Gwabeni then allegedly paid the rest of the murder suspects, who tailed AKA from the airport to the Florida Road restaurant where he was murdered.

He and five other suspects appeared at the Durban Magistrate's Court on 2 March and were ordered to reveal their faces.

