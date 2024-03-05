AKA's business partner spoke about having predicted that the rapper would be the country's biggest talent

Raphael Benza shared a throwback post of his signed Levels vinyl, saying he knew the rapper would be big just by his name alone

Mzansi gathered to pay tribute to the late rapper while celebrating his fantastic talent

AKA's former business partner, Raphael Benza, says he predicted AKA would be South Africa's biggest talent. Images: raphaelbenza, akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA's business partner, Raphael Benza, revealed how he knew that the late rapper would be the greatest talent in South Africa. Benza said the rapper's stage name made him believe that he was something extraordinary.

How Raphael Benza knew AKA would become a success

Vth Season's Raphael Benza spoke about how he knew AKA would become one of the most extraordinary talents in South Africa.

Having started his career in the early 2000s with Entity and later I.V League, AKA soon began his solo career in the late 2000s. He went on to release his first studio album, Altar Ego, in 2011, officially marking his entry into the music industry.

Benza said it was during this period that he knew the Supa Mega would be a beast, a problem.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Vth Season frontman posted his signed vinyl copy of AKA's second studio album, Levels, and reminisced:

"I've been asked how I knew he was going to be the greatest talent South Africa has ever seen. One of the reasons is because he named himself AKA.

"Can you even imagine what sort of imagination and foresight as a young teenager to name yourself AKA at the time? What an icon you are."

Mzansi reacts to Benza's post

Fans praised Benza for having the foresight on AKA's career and celebrated the rapper's life amid his ongoing murder investigation:

vutma246 said:

"Long live Supa Mega, live long. Thank you, Benza, for giving him to us."

ninellara praised Benza:

"You saw the icon from the beginning, Benza."

unflavourably_yours showed love to Levels:

"This album is definitely a classic."

zenathekind was shattered

"Yoh, my heart breaks every single time seeing something about him!"

m.o.eezy wrote:

"It was in his blood."

wilson_tshegu posted:

"We thank God for you."

AKA's murder suspects' hideout gets exposed

In more AKA updates, Briefly News shared a look into the hideout allegedly used by the rapper's murder suspects.

Mzansi weighed in on the house reveal, with many saying they hope the investigation becomes a success.

Source: Briefly News