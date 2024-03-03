Veteran Nigerian actor, John Okafor, has sadly passed away

The beloved actor was affectionately known as Mr Ibu and tragically died after a brief illness

Mzansi remembered the famed comedian with heartfelt tributes and throwback videos of his work

Mzansi mourned the loss of Nollywood actor, John "Mr Ibu" Okafor. Images: realmribu

Source: Instagram

John Okafor, known as Mr Ibu, has tragically passed away. The actor, loved for his hilarious Nollywood shows and timeless memes, received touching tribute messages from fans who grew up watching his movies.

Mr Ibu passes away

John Ikechukwu Okafor sadly died after a short illness. The beloved Nollywood star, who 90s babies grew up watching on their small screens, rose to fame with his hilarious skits that used to leave fans in stitches.

Films like the Mr. Ibu series, International Players, 9 Wives, and Ibu in Prison rose the actor to stardom, making him an internationally recognised star in the Nigerian film industry.

In late 2023, Okafor went public about an unknown illness he was suffering from that forced him to have his leg amputated. His family also confirmed in a post that he had blood clots in his leg.

Sadly, having amputated his leg with the hopes of increasing his chances of survival, Mr Ibu suffered a cardiac arrest while in hospital and died on 2 March 2024, aged 62.

Mzansi reacts to Mr Ibu's passing

South Africans were shattered by Mr Ibu's death and remembered him with some of his best work:

__french___fry was shattered:

"Mr Ibu. What a legend."

Sandiso__N said:

"Truth be told, he made a lot of South Africans laugh out loud."

donearlylife wrote:

"He has suffered tremendously. He fought so hard to live. Time to rest from this troubled world. He's going to be sorely missed."

saxmanyabisa showed love to Mr Ibu:

"Mr Ibu, you will always be famous to me."

joyyycie_ remembered Mr Ibu:

"I can't talk about my childhood without mentioning Mr Ibu - what a legend! May his should rest in peace."

