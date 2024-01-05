Leleti Khumalo honoured the late Mbongeni Ngema with a touching tribute

The veteran actress credited her ex-husband for helping mould her into a globally-recognised star

Mzansi showed love to Leleti for being gracious in her statement

Leleti Khumalo praised Mbongeni Ngema for his contributions to the music industry and moulding her career. Images: leletikhumalo, mbongeningema_.

Leleti Khumalo is among the many South Africans mourning Mbongeni Ngema. The Sarafina! actress paid tribute to Ngema with a short tribute, honouring his legacy and giving her an opportunity to share her talent with the world.

Leleti Khumalo honours Mbongeni Ngema

It goes without saying that Mbongeni Ngema's death was a huge knock for the South African entertainment industry, and was followed by countless tribute posts from fans and colleagues alike.

One colleague in particular, Leleti Khumalo, honoured Ngema during a video interview with Siphamandla Goge, where she not only praised the playwright/ ex-husband's contributions to the entertainment industry but also thanked him for giving her an opportunity:

"These are very sad times, it's sad for everyone, especially the family; I'm here to support. Madlokovu basically introduced me to this industry. I was very young and I owe a lot to him."

"Unfortunately, he has passed and there's nothing we can do about that. But my whole career, I owe to him. He introduced me, he put me on the global map, I'm known throughout the world because he took me from Kwamashu and placed me in the industry."

Mzansi shows love to Leleti Khumalo

Netizens are impressed by Leleti Khumalo's response and praise of Mbongeni Ngema:

Mnqobi_12 praised Leleti:

"I love people with sound minds. What a lady!"

Lekoba_ wrote:

"Leleti is everything and more."

NtombikayiseBa6 said:

"Such a gracious lady, Mam’uLeleti."

Meanwhile, some netizens brought up the fact that Leleti didn't address their alleged violent past:

KhumaloFk said:

"Where is the 'I believe her' group? They insulted Mbongeni here on Twitter for what he’s done to Leleti, but the so-called victim herself is not bothered."

willymosibi asked:

"Where are the feminists now?

