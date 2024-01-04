A friend of Mbongeni Ngema, Themba Ndaba, allegedly claims that Shaka iLembe was theirs

According to the film producer, the concept was birthed in the mid-2010s but couldn't come to life due to financial constraints

Ndaba went on to credit Ngema for inspiring him to join the film industry

Mbongeni Ngema’s associate, Themba Ndaba, revealed that the concept and script for 'Shaka iLembe' were originally theirs. Images: mbongeningema_, shakailembe_mzansi

It's alleged by a close friend and longtime associate of Mbongeni Ngema that the concept for Shaka iLembe was theirs. According to Themba Ndaba, the show, produced by Bomb Productions, was stolen because they did not have money to finance the production.

Mbongeni Ngema's friend reportedly claims Shaka iLembe

In the days following Mbongeni Ngema's tragic passing, more details of his life have come to light. According to film producer, Themba Ndaba, who had worked with Ngema for many years, they lost out on many productions due to financial constraints.

Ndaba told ZiMoja that he met Ngema in the 1990s, and the famous playwright inspired his love for production. Ndaba reportedly went on to reveal that the original concept and script for Shaka iLembe, created in 2015, were stolen from them and another associate:

"They stole my script. The original name was 'Inkosi Ilembe' because you cannot refer to a king by his name and say 'Shaka Ilembe.'"

Netizens were shocked at the allegations:

BoitumeloCaleb asked:

"If they can steal Mbongeni Ngema's ideas, what about the new people trying to tap into the industry?"

Dr_Shiyaklenga shared some advice:

"Yoh! Don't share your ideas unless it's copyrighted."

YemyemJr was shocked:

"Drama galore!"

Meanwhile, other online users claimed that the concept was written in history, thus shouldn't be claimed by anyone:

benny_mab questioned:

"Who steals history? I thought it belonged to everyone."

_2020Virgin asked:

"I'm not sure I understand. "Stolen" concept? Are they not true life events? Who stole it? From who?"

dragzito wrote:

"Accusing Bomb Productions of "stealing" the Shaka Ilembe concept is just beyond ridiculous. How does one "steal" the Shaka Zulu story that's etched in the history of South Africa? People just like attention even in the most ridiculous ways."

Mbongeni Ngema's alleged wife speaks out

Another bombshell in the Mbongeni Ngema saga has been the unmasking of his alleged wife, Yolanda "Wanda" Moncho.

According to Moncho, she and Ngema got married in 2021 and were head-over-heels in love, so much so that the playwright entrusted her with details of his final sendoff.

However, Moncho alleges that she has not been able to get in contact with her husband's family, who she claims have shut her out of his funeral arrangements.

The reported widow is now said to be seeking help from the courts to ensure that her late hubby's wishes come to pass.

Mbongeni Ngema admits to his abuse allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared footage from Mbongeni Ngema's memorial service, where the renowned playwright was applauded for admitting to abusing women.

The publication also uncovered some harrowing details behind the allegations made against Ngema by his alleged victims.

