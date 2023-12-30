The death of Mbongeni Ngema has devastated fans and tributes are pouring in on social media

A budding artist sketched a portrait of Ngema to honour the playwright and shared the finished product on TikTok

South Africans rushed to the video's comments section to share their two cents about the drawing

An aspiring artist showcased a drawing of Mbongeni Ngema. Image: @mbongeningema_/Instagram and @nombusomayisane/TikTok

South Africans are still reeling from the untimely passing of playwright and composer Mbongeni Ngema.

Woman posts drawing of Mbongeni Ngema

One fan decided to pay tribute to the Ngema with a sketch portrait that she posted on her TikTok account nombusomayisane96.

The TikTok video, posted on 29 December gathered over 100,000 views. It also sparked laughter and criticism.

Mzansi rates artist's portrait

For most people, the drawing doesn't quite hit the mark. Many viewers said the image looked like none other than President Cyril Ramaphosa. Jokes are flying around, suggesting that the artist may have taken inspiration from Rasta The Artist, known for his unique interpretations of deceased celebrities.

Watch the video below:

Mbongeni's drawing sparks humour

The drawing added a touch of unexpected humour to the remembrance of the late Ngema on the timelines

Sippy_Mkhwanazi said:

"I see Ramaphosa. "

PearlMngoma stated:

"Uzoboshwa wena yazi.

@zamangwane mentioned:

"Ramaphosa, Motsepe, plus igundwane all in one."

@Cowboy commented:

"Mbongeni Ngema, Ramaphosa and Sdumo Mtshali same time."

@Eng_Nkosi wrote:

"I didn't know Rasta had an academy."

@abbeymthulishusha added:

"Nkosi Johnson and Mbongeni Ngema are two different people. Guys, please let's respect our legends."

@Ancestors.Favourite asked:

"Are you related to Rasta?"

@Versatile_Word joked:

"Rasta is that you?"

@user24605866290 posted:

"Looks like Ramaphosa watching the Money Heist series."

