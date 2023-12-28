Journalist Aldrin Sampear he claimed that Doja Cat would not exist if it were not for Mbongeni Ngema

The US rapper is the daughter of the actor Dumisani Dlamini, who was cast in Mbongeni Ngema's Sarafina

Veteran music composer and playwright Mbongeni Ngema died on Wednesday evening, 27 December 2023

A radio presenter claims there would be no Doja Cat without Mbongeni Ngema. Image: @dojacat, Oupa Bopape/Getty

Following the death of Mbongeni Ngema, radio presenter Aldrin Sampear added 'humour' to the timelines when he said that Doja Cat would not exist if it were not for Mbongeni Ngema.

Aldrin jokes about Doja Cat

Taking to X, Aldrin Sampear made the bold claim about the US rapper and left netizens floored. He said:

"Also, there wouldn’t have been a Doja Cat without Mbongeni Ngema."

The Paint The Town Red hitmaker is the daughter of actor Dumisani Dlamini. Dumisani was one of the cast members of Sarafina, a play created by Mbongeni Ngema.

Mzansi floored by Aldrin's claims

Taking to his comments section, many people laughed at Aldrin Sampear's tweet. DJ Fresh also said Bahumi Mhlongo would not have existed if it wasn't for Mbongeni Ngema.

Some tweeps were not impressed by this, and they called out the radio host for his tweet.

@DJFreshSA said:

"You forgot about Bahumi cc. @somizi."

@DEOXYRIBOSE404

"You can't change fate my gee. Some things are the way they are because they were meant to be."

@_FentseM said:

"I'm not even surprised that this is how you think."

@dr_nxledi asked:

"What point are you trying to make? Is this an attempt to appeal to a younger audience?"

@RICKYTHOBALANO asked:

"Where does Doja fit into this? Is it because her dad is Dumisani Dlamini? Or are you saying Mbongeni is the reason Dumisani got with Dojaʼs mother like what is the correlation ntate?"

Mbongeni Ngema on Sarafina

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mbongeni Ngema spoke very passionately about Sarafina and the play's impact on South African entertainment.

In the video that was recently shared, he stated that when they started out in the industry, they did not do it for fame.

