Veteran music composer and playwright Mbongeni Ngema died on Wednesday evening, 27 December 2023

Zakes Bantwini reacted to Mbongeni Ngema's death in a cryptic tweet. Image: @zakesbantwini, Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

Before the official announcement of Mbongeni Ngema's death could be announced, Zakes Bantwini took to Twitter to react to his passing in a veiled tweet.

Zakes Bantwini reacts to the news of Ngema's passing

Taking to X (previously Twitter), Zakes Bantwini sent out a cryptic tweet alluding that something terrible had happened. Seeing that he is in the entertainment space, many assumed that an entertainer had passed away.

"Noooo man not again," Zakes wrote.

Mzansi slams Zakes Bantwini

It was not long before the Osama hitmaker received some nasty responses from social media users. Many slammed him for reacting to Mbongeni Ngema's death first before the official announcement could be put out by his family or the media.

This would not be the first time the musician did this, as he had done it before when previous stars died.

@Aubreychiibi said:

"You cold have just kept quiet."

@StrAightMARVIN exclaimed:

"Not someone using a death for attention again!!"

@sheldon_cameron mentioned:

"I love your music and I think you cool Bhut' Zakhele kodwa we need you to stop doing this because now we are left to wonder who you are talking about. It's not cool at all."

@Fikz_the_Cook said:

"Yooo they want us to always ask what happened."

@Ms_Logical advised:

"Next year, be a better person; tell us why you say post broken hearts cause we are tired of asking what happened or what’s wrong."

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"This thing of celebrities and Gatekeeping death is annoying. Just tell us who died and keep it moving."

Zizi Kodwa reacts to Mbongeni Ngema's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minister Zizi Kodwa mourned the untimely death of Mbongeni Ngema.

Zizi Kodwa expressed sadness at Ngema's passing, describing him as a great playwright whose work resonated with South African stories. Social media users joined Kodwa in paying tribute to Ngema's contributions to the country's drama industry.

