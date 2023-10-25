Thobela FM has announced the passing of one of its presenters, Johannah JJ Menu

The SABC radio station revealed the news on its social media platforms to shocked South Africans

Mzansi sent messages of condolence to JJ's family and mourned the beloved broadcaster

Fans are left reeling at the death of beloved 'Thobela FM' presenter and 'Lesang Bana' host, Johannah JJ Menu.

Thobela FM's Johannah 'JJ' Menu has sadly passed away. The radio broadcaster was announced to have died and received an outpour of tributes from supporters as well as her peers. Fans of the presenter shared fond memories of JJ as they mourned her loss.

Fans mourn Johannah JJ Menu

In a series of social media posts, Thobela FM listeners are in disbelief after learning of Lesang Bana broadcaster, Johannah 'JJ' Menu's passing:

i_amkhutjomaltee said:

"May her precious soul rest in perfect peace. Condolences to her family and the station. I used to listen to her on 'Lesang Bana.'"

khomotso_talane responded:

"Dipelo Di rebegile."

salaminah_kekana commented:

"Moya wa JJ o robale gabotse .we will miss your voice o re 'tlogelang bana ba tle go nna.'"

MaleboMoreteng posted:

"A moya wa gagwe o robale ka khutšo " ke go rata rati". Mara mabu a ja batho neh."

MothapoMW added:

"May her soul RIP. This is a big loss, what a human being she was. Soft and good with kids."

Thobela FM announce JJ Menu's death

The SABC broadcaster, Thobela FM posted about the tragic news of Johannah 'JJ' Menu's death on their social media platforms:

"Thobela FM presenter, Johannah ‘JJ’ Sebolaishi Seloga has passed away."

They continued:

"JJ presented Lesang Bana, Mahlasedi, and several other Thobela FM shows. Thobela FM has suffered a loss. Rest in peace, JJ Menu. #RIPJJMenu"

The broadcaster received an outpour of support from fans who listened to JJ's show, Lesang Bana and praised her love for people and children.

This follows another legendary radio host, Mark Pilgrim's tragic passing in May 2023.

Derek Watts succumbs to cancer

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed the details behind Carte Blanche host, Derek Watts' long battle with cancer that eventually ended his life.

The TV host's passing came as a shock to many South Africans who grew up watching him. He is among other public figures who died in 2023 from cancer.

Zoleka Mandela sadly passed away on 25 September after a long battle with cancer that had spread over time.

