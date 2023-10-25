A woman captured on video the heartwarming moment she revealed her pregnancy to her partner

Many were pleased by the man's reaction, seeing it as a promising sign that he would be a present and loving father

The pregnancy reveal also sparked a conversation about fatherhood, with some netizens sharing their own experiences and hopes for their future children

A woman decided to tell her man she was expecting in a cute surprise gesture. Image: @rea_15020

Source: TikTok

Pregnancy is a time of great change and anticipation. Revealing a pregnancy is a way to share that excitement with loved ones.

Woman surprises her bae with pregnancy announcement

One woman decided to capture on video the moment she broke the news to her man in a cute gesture.

A video shared on TikTok by @rea_15020 shows her approaching her partner with a small gift which she handed to him. The man opened the gift to find a tiny baby outfit, a pregnancy test and ultrasound scan images.

His initial confusion broke into a heartwarming smile when he realised his girlfriend was now going to be the mother of his child.

Watch the video below to see the cute pregnancy reveal.

Pregnancy reveal leaves netizens in their feels

Many netizens couldn't help but gush at the precious moment as they flooded the post with heartfelt comments. Others were pleased by the man's reaction and shared how it was a promising sign that he'd be a present and loving father.

boitirelo❤️Ms Bee replied:

"Me smiling like I have lost my mind This is cute❤️."

brendasamukelisiw responded:

"Congrats girl . Tjoo 2018 told my boyfriend that I'm pregnant . Since ngamgcina ngalelolanga. Waphuma egida endlini azange aphindabuye."

qashana1 said:

"Uyambona nje uBaba ongeke abalekeCongratulations Sis."

Celuxolo commented:

"Smile sakhe ngingamazalela unyaka nonyaka."

user6033020117866 wrote:

"Kwaze kwayisibusiso lapho hei layindlini bayifunisa okomsebenzi kodwa akwenzeki ."

Zandile Hlophe responded:

"❤❤Ingabe athathwaphi amadoda anjena."

