A loving daughter recently spoiled her parents and shared a touching video with social media users

The clip shows the woman surprising her mom and dad with brand new cellphones while their were out at a restaurant

South Africans are swooning over the wholesome clip and applauding the woman for appreciating her parents while they are still alive

A daughter gifted her parents brand new phones in a TikTok video. Image: @drdisi19

A touching video recently emerged on social media, reminding us all of the importance of cherishing our loved ones.

The clip, shared by a loving daughter @drdisi19, captures the heartwarming moment she surprised her parents with brand new cellphones during their restaurant date.

Daughter's thoughtful gesture

She presented the boxed phones to her parents while they were waiting for their food. They beamed with happiness as took the unexpected gifts.

Touching clip moves SA

The wholesome clip has struck a chord, resonating with those who understand the value of expressing love and gratitude for family. The viewer count has passed 60,000 views and hundreds of people flocked to the comments section.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users appreciate caring daughter

South Africans on TikTok have collectively sighed in appreciation of the daughter's thoughtful gesture.

@Tebogokhuti mentioned:

"I wish I was working so I can treat my mom like the queen she is."

@Tlhogi wrote:

"Every day we're crying over strangers on this app. This is so cute.❤️"

@__dr.noa__ stated:

"This is literally the best thing I have seen today."

@prec971 commented:

"Heavenly father please bring back abazalibami."

@nosange2 said:

"Papa is so happy he is even shaking a bit. Modimo a ho hlonolofatshe lady."

@clementinenaledi5 added:

"Crying with strangers on this app has become a ritual. Congratulations."

@dineomalakoane commented:

"Happy birthday to ntatemoholo hle. Ths is beautiful."

@xolisilemazwane mentioned:

"Love this for you uqhubeke sisi.❤"

SA woman spends R33K on TV and couches for parents

In another article, Briefly News reported that a beautiful young woman spoiled her parents when she spent R33,694 on a smart TV and couches in cash.

The gorgeous hun went all-out and did not spare a dime in ensuring her parents sat on comfortable couches while watching their favourite TV shows.

