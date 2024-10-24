South Africans were deeply disappointed by the state of Gauteng's cleanliness after pictures trended online

A page on TikTok showed the decrease in the province's value and infrastructural development over the years

Social media users were saddened by how poorly the province looked and shared their concerns in the comments

A page on TikTok alarmed South Africans with how poorly Gauteng's infrastructure was maintained over the years.

Mzansi was saddened by Gauteng's state after pictures trended online. Image: @update_newsza

Source: TikTok

The digital creator posted photos of the fall of the province's value in 2024.

Gauteng's value drop over the years

The city of Gold used to be of great value to many South Africans. Many of Mzansi's award-winning films were shot in Gauteng, but lately, the poorly maintained infrastructure has disappointed South Africans.

A digital creator on TikTok shared saddening photos of Jozi's fall. The pictures show garbage-congested streets, decaying buildings, and destroyed roads compared to the cleanliness of the city ten years ago.

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to Gauteng's state after 10 years

Social media users were emotional after swiping through the photos of the fall of Johannesburg and commented:

@Sir Alex FergHassan sighed:

"Sandton is the last hope for Gauteng."

@Rafic Myeni complained:

"Our taxis are falling apart, doors are falling, and the windows can't close."

@Zan 🇿🇦 | Photographer 📸 commented:

"Sometimes I understand why the former government kept us away from nice things. We destroy things, shame."

@👩🏽‍💻Mavuma clarrified:

"We can blame the government all we want, but we don't take care of our areas. As black people, we love to litter, and we do nothing wrong with it."

@TashLombard highlighted:

"What do all of these images have in common? Squatters and illegal dumping. This is a human problem, not just a government issue. People need to take accountability for their own actions."

@Giverny-Bernadette K explained:

"Blame the government, but also blame the people who expect the government to act like their maid and clean the mess they leave on the streets. It takes effort from everyone."

