Cindy Mahlangu is a force to be reckoned with as the South African-born talent takes over Netflix just one show at a time

Cindy was a part of the outstanding actors/actresses nominated at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards for Kings of Joburg

The actress has been left in disbelief after she took home her very first piece of recognition all the way from Hollywood

Cindy Mahlangu has been killing it in the Netflix streets. From Kings of Joburg to Blood and Water, the actress sure knows how to leave a mark. Cindy received her very first international nod for her role in the Ferguson drama series which won big at the HAPA's.

Cindy Mahlangu has made her mark in Hollywood after winning a prestigious award. Image: @cindy_thando

Actress Cindy Mahlangu has quite a few reasons to celebrate today after winning an international award from the acting capital of the world. Cindy took home the Best Supporting Actress in a Series Award at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards for her role at Phumzi on Kings of Joburg.

ZAlebs reports that Mahlangu is overjoyed by the recognition but remains in disbelief that she bagged such a major achievement.

Cindy Mahlangu shared her award on her Instagram stories. Image: @cindy_thando

The South African reports that the show won three awards at the event and frontman and producer Shona Ferguson bagged the Best Lead in a Series award.

Curtain Call: Cindy Mahlangu talks about leaving Scandal! with a bang

Briefly News reported Mzansi actress Cindy Mahlangu has closed off her final performance in the soapie Scandal! and she spoke about leaving the show on a good note. The last episode left viewers with a cliffhanger.

Cindy plays the character of Violetta on the show. Her character is one that viewers love to hate and they would like to see an end to her evil ways.

According to a report by The Sowetan, Violetta's exit from the show will be by the death of her character.

Cindy has said that she found it difficult to play the role of such a heartless character, however, she managed to power through and did a good job.

“The character was very challenging for me. She’s so mean and doesn’t care about other people,” said Cindy.

She said that she had to learn not to judge the character that she was playing. Cindy originally wanted the character that she was playing to be sweeter. She said that people don't understand that she's a lot more different from her portrayal on-screen.

Cindy originally received the role on Scandal after she left The Queen. The actress has now returned to the Mzansi Magic soapie produced by Ferguson Films.

