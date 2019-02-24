How to reverse eWallet payment in 2022? (with infographics)

The eWallet FNB is among the simplest, most efficient, and cheapest ways to transfer cash in South Africa. The system allows you to transfer money from your bank account to a registered mobile number. Reverse eWallet transactions if you send money to the wrong bank account or mobile number.

The eWallet FNB recipient receives the money instantly and can immediately withdraw at any FNB ATM. Moreover, if you mistakenly send money to the wrong person, the platform allows you to reverse the money back to your eWallet.

How to reverse eWallet payment

Reversing wallet transactions is easy, and there are multiple ways of doing it. Therefore, neither the sender nor the one you intended to transmit the money to ought not to worry about it.

1. Call FNB Call Centre

The bank's customer care staff will manually reverse the money from their end. The FNB eWallet reversal number for cellphone banking is 087 575 9405. Alternatively, contact the bank's Complaints Resolution desk at Care@fnb.co.za or 087 575 9408.

2. Use FNB's eWallet reversal USSD Code

Other than contacting the FNB Call Centre, you can do this on your phone from wherever you are. Use these simple steps:

Dial *120*321# on your mobile phone.

Select alternative 4 for "Send Money".

Next, select alternative 5 for "eWallet reversal".

Select the transaction that you want to reverse.

3. How to reverse eWallet on the FNB app in South Africa

Make detailed inquiries on how to reverse eWallet on the FNB app from the bank's customer care agents via 087 575 0362 or 087 575 0000. Before that, check out these simple steps regarding the process:

Log into your FNB app.

Select your debit order account.

Click My Debit Orders and check the list of your debit orders the system will display.

and check the list of your debit orders the system will display. Select the reason for disputing the debit order.

Click Reverse or Stop .

or . Select Confirm to accept the terms and conditions.

Can I reverse an eWallet transaction?

All legit online platforms for sending money understand that mistakes are part of human nature. If you send money to the wrong recipient or dispatch the wrong amount of money, FNB allows you to reverse and resend it. Hence, it is essential to know how to reverse such payments on any platform you are using before making the transaction.

How long does it take to reverse eWallet?

The duration FNB takes to reverse the money depends on the circumstance under which the transaction has been made. For instance:

FNB and Standard Bank allow free money withdrawals at specified retailers. The receiver of the money must use a valid eWallet PIN within 7 days for Nedbank and 30 days for Absa and Standard Bank. If the recipient fails to withdraw the cash in the given period, the money is reversed to the sender's account.

If you send money to the wrong recipient and call FNB's customer care centre, the reversal should take up to 4 business days. However, the money is returned to the sender within 15 business days if the recipient's number is inactive.

Do not withdraw the cash withdraw the cash from the wrong sender. FNB reverse payment system will automatically revert to the sender after the PIN expires.

Please note that the eWallet PIN for FNB is valid for four hours. Upon its expiration, the recipient can make another FNB eWallet pin request by dialling *130*277#.

How much does it cost to reverse an eWallet?

You will be charged an R50 fee to get back the money sent to the wrong number. However, note that FNB does not assure you that it will reverse your money since situations differ. Therefore, always double-check the bank account or mobile number and the amount before sending money to save yourself from the hassle.

How to correctly send money and avoid reversal inconveniences

EWallet FNB is very convenient because it is compatible with four different platforms; mobile banking, ATM, Mobile app, and online banking. After selecting your preferred option of making the transfer:

Select Send money, choose eWallet.

Insert the mobile phone or bank account number of the person you wish to make the transfer to.

Double-check the recipient's mobile phone or bank account number to ensure that the digits are correct.

Next, select if the app should offer the recipient a PIN or not, then type in the amount you wish to send.

Lastly, confirm and submit the transaction.

The recipient gets an instant message after the money has been deposited into their account. Therefore, tell the person to visit any nearby FBN ATM or selected retailers to withdraw the cash. Once they get to the ATM, they should follow these steps.

Insert the ATM card into the machine.

Select FNB cardless services on the screen, then tap on the eWallet services.

Insert your mobile number and press the Proceed button.

Type in the ATM PIN displayed on the message received on your phone and the amount to withdraw.

After taking the money and ensuring the transaction is complete, click 'Cancel' before exiting the ATM cubicle.

If they do not wish to withdraw the money, they can use your FNB eWallet to purchase airtime, data, and electricity and pay for goods and services.

An FNB eWallet account holds a maximum of R5,000, and the maximum transfer you can make in a day is R3,000 for the mobile app or online banking and R1,500 for cellphone banking and ATMs.

Additionally, FNB eWallet charges an R10.95 fee per transaction, but eWallet withdrawal fees vary depending on the amount withdrawn.

If you ever send money to the wrong person, do not panic. Instead, follow this guide on how to reverse eWallet payments

