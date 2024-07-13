TymeBank contact details: toll-free number, WhatsApp, fraud line, email address

Retail banking company TymeBank has changed South African banking since it was established. TymeBank is an exclusively digital bank for those in a lower income bracket. If you are interested in joining the bank or are already a customer and have questions or concerns, contacting them directly is the best option. How can you contact TymeBank?

Using TymeBank contact details helps you to get assistance quickly. Photo: TymeBank ZA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Established in 2015, TymeBank is an entirely digital bank that has changed how we know South African banks. According to its website, the online bank was created to make banking more accessible to South Africans from all walks of life, regardless of financial standing.

If you decide to become a customer or are already one of TymeBank's clients, you will need to use TymeBank's customer service at some point when you have any questions or concerns. Here is everything you need about TymeBank contact details and other helpful information on the financial institution.

Whether you are a new customer, a regular, or just curious about becoming a TymeBank client, knowing the TymeBank contact details is the best way to learn more.

You can contact the bank in various ways, including their customer care line, 0860 999 119. Alternatively, contact them using the TymeBank email address, service@tymebank.co.za.

Does TymeBank have a toll-free number?

Some clients may not have the airtime to make a lengthy customer service call, leaving them wondering whether there is a TymeBank toll-free number. Thankfully, the online bank's standard customer care line, 0860 999 119, is toll-free.

Does TymeBank have WhatsApp?

You can also contact the financial institution without any associated fees using the TymeBank WhatsApp number. What is the WhatsApp number for TymeBank? This number is the same as their customer care line (0860 999 119).

Save the customer care line in your contacts and open your WhatsApp. Open the saved number on the app and message TymeBank, and TymeBank will assist you immediately. TymeBank's WhatsApp number is available 24 hours daily.

TymeBank does not have a branch, but there are various kiosks you can utilise. Photo: TymeBank ZA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you need to escalate a query further query or need to contact the bank's head office for whatever reason, you can contact the TymeBank head office. Contact details are identical to the regular customer care line: 0860 999 119. The head office's address is 30 Jellicoe Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196.

Other queries

Now that you know how to contact TymeBank for any queries or concerns, what else is there to know about the financial institution for clients? According to Google and their FAQ page, here are some of the most commonly asked questions.

Is TymeBank customer service free?

South African banks do not charge their customers for customer service. Even though TymeBank is a new-age digital bank, it does not charge any fees for its customer service.

Can money be reversed on TymeBank?

According to their website, the financial institution cannot reverse, refund, or correct any payments made to the wrong person or an incorrect cellphone number. If the recipient has not redeemed the money within seven days, it is reversed into your account at 00h00 on the seventh day following the transaction.

What can you do to open a fraud case regarding your TymeBank account?

If you suspect you have fallen victim to fraud relating to your bank account, you must contact TymeBank immediately. There is no specific TymeBank fraud line, but you can contact them through the customer service line to block or deactivate your bank account.

You must change your security PIN immediately, which you can do directly via the banking app or Internet banking.

How can you obtain a bank statement or proof of account verification?

Log in to TymeBank's banking app or use the internet banking option to select 'everyday account'. Select 'account information' and then 'statements or proof of bank account'. The statement will be sent within minutes. If no email address is linked to the account, add one by selecting the 'profile' tab and choosing 'change email'.

You can also get hold of the bank via WhatsApp by saving their customer care line and messaging it on WhatsApp. Photo: d3sign

Source: UGC

How can you change your TymeBank phone number?

The cellphone number linked to the account must be the account owner's bank account. To change the number, log in to one of TymeBank's kiosks at any Boxer, Pick n Pay, or TFG store. Select 'my profile' and 'my details', then change the number by verifying the OTP pin sent to the newly selected cellphone number.

How long does it take for money to clear from another bank?

Any funds sent through EFT from and to other banks may take 24 to 48 hours to reflect. You can also use the instant EFT option to clear the funds immediately or utilise PayShap for all transactions under R3,000.

How can you increase your account limits?

Updating your account limits requires you to provide proof of identity through more than superficial details. Biometric verification is necessary for this, which can be done by providing your fingerprints at your nearest kiosk or via facial recognition on the SmartApp.

Having the TymeBank contact details on hand helps you contact a consultant for any issues you may encounter as a new or experienced customer. You can also contact the financial institution about becoming a new client.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Bad Bunny's net worth today: how rich is the 'King of Latin Trap'?

Briefly.co.za wrote an article discussing the career, personal life, and net worth of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known by his professional moniker, Bad Bunny. His career has skyrocketed since he burst onto the scene, and his net worth reflects his success.

How rich is the 'King of Latin Trap'? This article details Bad Bunny's net worth as of 2024 and other intriguing details on his life.

Source: Briefly News