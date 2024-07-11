Bad Bunny's net worth today: how rich is the 'King of Latin Trap'?

Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and record producer who made the first all-Spanish record to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He first rose to prominence following the pandemic in 2020, thanks to his unique genre-defining fusion of Latin trap music and reggaeton. Discover Bad Bunny's net worth and salary.

Bad Bunny's music is classified as Latin Rap or reggaeton, although he has also ventured into sub-genres such as rock, soul, and bachata. He is famous for his unique style and slurred vocal delivery style. So, how does Bad Bunny make money?

Bad Bunny's profile summary and bio

Full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio Nickname Bad Bunny Gender Male Date of birth March 10, 1994 Age 30 years (as of 2024) Place of birth Vega Baja, Puerto Rico Current residence Los Angeles Ethnicity Hispanic Race White Zodiac sign Pisces Religion Christian Nationality Puerto Rican Weight 75kg (approx) Height 6 feet Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri Parents Tito Martinez and Lysaurie Ocasio Declet Siblings Bernie and Bysael Profession Singer, Rapper, Actor College University of Puerto Rico Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

How old is Bad Bunny?

Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio (age 30 years in 2024), was born on March 10, 1994, in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. His parents are Tito Martinez and Lysaurie Ocasio, and he has two younger brothers, Bernie and Bysael.

What is Bad Bunny's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American rapper has a net worth of $50 million. He derives his income from album sales, royalties, tours, merchandise sales and endorsement deals with leading brands such as Corona, Cheetos, and Adidas. In 2022, Bunny's world tour was the highest-grossing tour of any musical act, with an estimated $230 million in gross earnings.

How much does Bad Bunny's house cost?

The Puerto Rican rapper lives in a magnificent mansion in the Hollywood Hills, which he reportedly bought in January 2023 for $8.8 million. The 7,300-square-foot mansion has eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

In 2024, he reportedly bought another secluded Hollywood Hills house from Ariana Grande for $8.3 million. The only structure on the 0.74-acre property is a 1946 cottage with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with less than 1,600 square feet of living space.

Bad Bunny's cars

According to Sportskeeda, Bunny has an impressive collection of expensive cars, including a Rolls Royce Dawn, Bugatti Chiron, BMW M4, and Mercedes G-Wagon. He also owns a Toyota Corolla, which he drives whenever he does not want to attract attention, enabling him to live an undisturbed life.

How much does Spotify pay Bad Bunny?

According to Parade, the music streaming service paid Bunny over $280 million and named him Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2020 and 2021. However, not all the money goes to his account, as he has to pay a percentage to his label.

Music career

Bunny is a three-time Grammy winner known for Dakiti, Titi Me Pregunto, and Moscow Mule. Although considered a Latin trap and reggaeton artist, his music also incorporates various elements from other genres such as reggae, dancehall, soul, hip-hop, and R&B. Some of his other hit songs include:

Pa Ti

Loco Pero Millonario

Sensualidad

I Like It

Yonaguni

Albums

His 2020 album El Ultimo Tour del Mundo became the first all-Spanish album to debut at No.1 on the Billboard 200. Some of his other albums include:

2018: X 100pre

2020: YHLQMDLG

2020: El Último Tour Del Mundo

2022: Un Verano Sin Ti

2023: Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

How much does it cost to hire a Bad Bunny?

The cost of hiring Bunny is dependent on many variables. However, his booking fee ranges from $1,500,000 to $1,999,999.

How much did Bad Bunny tickets cost?

Bunny tickets range from $50 to $100, while prime spots cost $100. VIP packages at festivals held at prominent venues can cost over $1,000.

How did Bad Bunny get his name?

Fans have been curious about how the Puerto Rican rapper came up with his stage name. In 2018, Bunny shared the origins of his name with ET.

When I was a little boy in school, I had to dress up as a bunny, and there's a picture of me with an annoyed face. And when I saw it, I thought I should name myself 'Bad Bunny.

What businesses does Bad Bunny own?

In addition to his career in the entertainment industry, Bunny owns several businesses, including a restaurant. In August 2022, he launched his Japanese-inspired steakhouse, Gekko, in Miami with entrepreneur David Grutman. He is also a Puerto Rican basketball team co-owner, Los Congrejeros de Santurce. He co-owned the club in May 2021.

Who is Bad Bunny's wife?

Bunny met jewellery designer Gabriela Berlingeri in 2017 while he was eating at a restaurant with his family after performing at a Zion and Lennox concert. The two posted pictures with each other on social media for the first time on March 7, 2020, on Bunny's Instagram. Unfortunately, they parted ways in late 2022 due to irreconcilable differences.

Rumours spread in February 2023 that Bunny was dating one of the world's highest-paid models and media star Kendall Jenner. In September 2023, they were featured in a shoot for Gucci's Valigeria campaign. However, in an interview with Vanity Fair, he described how he shies away from publicly discussing his love life.

Fans don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I don't want them to know. I'm not interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.

Lesser-known facts about Bad Bunny

He is a massive advocate for women

Benito is an activist and philanthropist

He participates in wrestling

He collaborated with Jaden Smith, Will Smith's son

Bunny is one of the highest-paid Latin artists

Benito is a one-time WWE 24/7 Champion

Above is everything you would love to know about Bad Bunny's net worth, career, and personal life. He derived his earnings from his successful career in the entertainment industry and several other businesses.

