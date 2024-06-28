Natalie Nunn's net worth today: how much does she make?

Natalie Nunn is a prominent reality television personality and film producer from the United States. She is best known for being featured in the fourth season of the Oxygen Network's Bad Girls Club from 2009 to 2010. The reality TV star has also appeared on several other reality TV shows, including Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too, Bridezillas, and Celebrity Big Brother (UK). What is Natalie Nunn's net worth?

The film producer debuted in the film industry in 2009 after being featured in the reality TV series The Tyra Banks Show. Natalie Nunn's net worth is a testament to the unending commitment she has put into her entertainment career in the past years.

Natalie Nunn's profile summary

Full name Natalie Tynika Nunn Gender Female Date of birth 26 December 1984 Age 39 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Concord, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (168 centimetres) Weight 150 lbs (68 kilograms) Body measurements in inches 36-27-40 Body measurements in centimetres 91-69-102 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Earl Nunn Mother Karen Nunn Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Jacob Payne Children 1 School Aragon High School College University of Southern California Profession Reality TV star, film producer, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

What is Natalie Nunn’s net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kahawatungu and CAclubindia, the American reality television star has an alleged net worth of $1 million.

How much does Natalie Nunn make per episode?

Per CAclubindia, the American reality TV star allegedly makes $35,000 per episode through her television shows. CAknowledge states Nunn's salary is allegedly over $30,000.

How much does Natalie Nunn make a year?

Natalie Nunn allegedly makes an annual income of $1.5 million. Her income comes from multiple streams, including TV appearances, social media, endorsements, and business ventures.

Is Natalie Nunn the owner of Baddies?

Natalie Nunn is one of the executive producers and key figures behind the Baddies series, a reality TV franchise that features former Bad Girls Club cast members. She was the executive producer on all five seasons of the Baddies franchise: Baddies ATL, Baddies South, Baddies West, Baddies East, and Baddies Caribbean.

How did Natalie Nunn become rich?

The American actress and film producer has accumulated his significant net worth through various income streams. Here is a glimpse of some of her revenue-generating channels.

Film industry

According to IMDb, the reality TV star has been credited in several TV series, which are highlighted below.

Bad Girls Club (Host) 2009 - 2014 Run This Town (Actress) 2011 Natalie Nunn: Forever Alone (Actress) 2012 Baddies West Auditions (Producer) 2022 Bad Boys Texas (Executive Producer) 2023

Fitness brand

Natalie Nunn is known for her dedication to fitness and health, which she has leveraged into a successful business venture. Her fitness brand, which she promotes using her secondary Instagram account, offers a variety of workout programs tailored to different fitness levels and goals.

Fashion and beauty

The entrepreneur is also the CEO of Natalie Cosmetics, which deals with shipping eyelashes throughout the world. She is also the CEO of Journey “Hair” Payne, an online shop that deals with kid hair care products.

What kind of car does Natalie Nunn drive?

Natalie Nunn has been seen driving luxury cars. According to Sarkari Exam, some of the high-performance cars she has been spotted with in the past include a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, a Toyota, a Ford, and a Porsche. She often showcases her vehicles on social media.

Natalie Nunn’s house

The American reality TV star has a house based in Los Angeles, California, USA. She resides in her six-bedroom, five-bathroom Los Angeles home alongside her husband and child. While showcasing her luxurious house, the film producer revealed that her priced handbag collection includes pieces by Chanel, Gucci, Christian Dior and more, amounting to more than $2 million.

Natalie Nunn's $500,000 house makeover features a custom walk-in closet inspired by Kylie Jenner’s boutique-style design. The closet boasts an all-white, modern, minimalistic look with marble tiles, white cabinetry, and a $25,000 Swarovski crystal chandelier as the centrepiece, according to People.

Who is Natalie Nunn’s husband?

Natalie Nunn is married to Jacob Payne, a professional football player. The couple got married in 2012 and has a daughter named Journey Ruth Payne. During a Rolling Out YouTube interview, Natalie revealed that she crossed paths with Jacob through mutual friends and quickly developed a strong connection.

I kidnapped Jacob; that's like the joke everyone's like, “How did you get that Michigan Midwest boy?...The funny story of me and Tanisha from Bad Girls Club…he was my date to her wedding, and she said you have to marry this guy…she (Tanisha) is like, “I knew he was the one…you guys are going to get married someday”

What does Natalie Nunn have a degree in?

Natalie Nunn attended the University of Southern California (USC), where she studied and earned a degree in Communications and Sociology. During her time at USC, she was also an athlete, participating in track and field.

Natalie Nunn’s net worth is a testament to her hard work and entrepreneurial spirit. From her rise to fame on reality television to her successful ventures in fitness and beauty, she has diversified her income streams and built a significant personal brand.

