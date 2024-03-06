Sibusiso Zuma: Bafana legend's bio, net worth and where he is now

Sibusiso Zuma is a legendary former professional football player whose incredible on-field performance left an indelible mark on South Africa's and Danish football. Throughout his almost 2-decade career, he played for big clubs locally and abroad. What has he been doing post-football?

Sibusiso Zuma in action during the African Nations Cup game played in Sfax, Tunisia

Sibusiso's rise to the top of SA football was not guaranteed, but his passion, skill, and hard work gave him the edge. Hailing from Durban's remote area, he used to play barefoot before he got the chance to play for the African Wanderers. He then proceeded to play internationally for Bafana Bafana alongside other legendary players like Benni McCarthy and Katlego Mphela.

Sibusiso Zuma's profile summary and bio

Full name Sibusiso Wiseman Zuma Other names Zuma the Puma, Rhee, King of Copenhagen Date of birth June 23, 1975 Age 48 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Hammarsdale, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South Africa Tribe Zulu Languages English, Zulu Height in meters 1.8 m Height in feet 5 feet 11 inches Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Zinhle Ngcoya-Zuma Children Daughters Asiso and Luyanda and son Amile Profession Former footballer, entrepreneur, philanthropist Playing position Centre-forward, midfielder, striker Years active Senior club career (1995 to 2015), International career (1998 to 2008) Social media X (Twitter) LinkedIn

Sibusiso Zuma's early life

Sibusiso was born on June 23, 1975 (48 years in 2024) in Hammarsdale, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. In his Danish-produced documentary, Zuma the Puma, the former athlete recounted how his father was sceptical of his passion for football and rarely supported him.

When Zuma finally got the chance to play for the Orlando Pirates in 1998, his father said that good players play for the national team. Unfortunately, he passed away before he could watch his son play for Bafana Bafana.

Sibusiso Zuma's wife and children

The former footballer married his wife Zinhle Ngcoya-Zuma in the early 2000s. The couple welcomed three kids: daughter Luyanda (born in 2002), daughter Asiso (born in 2005), and son Amile (born in 2014).

In early 2016, Sunday World reported that the marriage was on the rocks following his retirement from professional football. Zuma's off-field transition was tough on him and his family.

He reportedly started drinking alcohol while his wife Zinhle moved out of their matrimonial home in the Waterfall suburb. The athlete has never publicly commented on the situation, and it remains unclear whether the two are still married or not.

Top 5 facts about former footballer Sibusiso Zuma.

Sibusiso Zuma wants his son to play for FC Copenhagen

Sibusiso Zuma's son Amile took over his father's passion for athletics and is actively involved in football, boxing, and basketball. The former Bafana Bafana star plans to nurture his football abilities by sending him to his former club, FC Copenhagen, in Denmark.

The retired athlete is regarded as one of the best footballers to have ever played for the Danish club. While talking to SNL24, he revealed that he still maintains a great relationship with FC Copenhagen and knows his son will be in capable hands.

I'm not bragging, but I have a special relationship with everyone from management, stadium staff to the fans...They know about him. I'm sure they can't wait to see him, and when he does go over, I'll probably live with him for the first two years.

Which team did Sibusiso Zuma play for?

Zuma started his youth career at Mighty Pa before joining African Wanderers in July 1995. The club was in the league's second tier when he began playing for them. They were promoted to top-flight in 1997.

He later played for Orlando Pirates for two seasons (1998 to 2000) before joining Danish SuperLiga club FC Copenhagen in June 2000. During his time at the club (2000 to 2005), Zuma scored 55 goals in 188 games and played a pivotal role in securing four SuperLiga titles for the club. His outstanding play earned him a place in the club's Hall of Fame.

After over five years of playing Danish football, he was sold to German Bundesliga club Arminia Bielefeld in July 2005. He returned to South Africa in 2008 and joined the Mamelodi Sundowns, where he played for one season.

In 2009, he joined Danish club FC Nordsjælland on a one-year contract before playing for the Cape Town-based club Vasco da Gama for one season. In 2011, he signed a contract to play for Pretoria-based SuperSport United.

Zuma announced his retirement from professional football on February 18, 2015. He later told Soccer Laduma that he had given SuperSport the option to cancel the contract whenever he felt he was ready to hang up the boots.

I knew one day I'd wake up in the morning and realize I'd had enough. I told SuperSport if I woke up one day and didn't feel up for going to training, we can just cancel the contract. It was the motivation factor. It was very important my whole career that I wake up and want to go to training.

Sibusiso Zuma during the Nelson Mandela Challenge match between South Africa and the US at Ellis Park Stadium.

Sibusiso Zuma's career highlights

He was part of the Bafana Bafana squad, which qualified for the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

He captained the South African national team during the 2006 African Cup of Nations tournament.

He earned 67 caps while representing Bafana Bafana in international matches (1998 to 2008)

In 2007, he was voted the greatest player ever to represent the Danish club FC Copenhagen (FCK). His iconic bicycle kick remains one of the most celebrated goals in Danish football.

In the 2000/2001 season, Zuma was voted Player of the Year by the Danish Football Association.

What happened to Sibusiso Zuma?

The former Bafana Bafana striker previously lamented about the failing growth of South African football, saying that SAFA officials never contact players once they retire. He believes maintaining contact with players after their careers is a step closer to improving the game at national and international levels.

The problem with us‚ here‚ is planning. We don't have systems like that...So when you are done playing for Bafana Bafana‚ it's over for you. I think the last time I saw a SAFA official was around 2008...So‚ since I've stopped playing, I've never met these guys. I don't know what's going on.

Sibusiso Zuma celebrating during an FC Copenhagen win against Silkeborg during a Faxe Londi Liga match.

What is Sibusiso Zuma doing now?

The celebrated former athlete is actively involved in philanthropic activities. In 2010, he established the Sibusiso Zuma Foundation to spread HIV awareness and education. The foundation works with children affected by the ailment.

His passion for sports is still intact. He has a soccer academy in the Eastern Cape and plans to build sports centres across South Africa, starting with his hometown, KwaZulu-Natal.

In 2018, he launched an Under-17 Schools tournament known as the Rheeloaded Schools Cup in partnership with the South African Football Association (SAFA). The move is part of his grassroots development initiative that he hopes will make national teams perform better in world tournaments.

Sibusiso Zuma during an FC Nordsjælland match.

Sibusiso Zuma's latest news

Sibusiso continues to keep tabs on South African football. In February 2024, he defended coach Hugo Broo's decision to include 23-year-old Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa in the squad that played at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The retired footballer asked South Africans to give the striker a chance to prove himself, saying Makgopa was doing a great job at defending.

People who don't understand football are very quick to judge. He has been doing a lot of work in terms of defending from the front. He is also very hard and energetic in that level of defending, up to 70% to 80% of the match and still be able to attack. That is very hard because he is playing by himself.

Zuma has also been vocal about South African players looking for opportunities to play in Europe. While talking to SABC Sports, he noted that current players are content with local football instead of seeking challenges that can improve their skills.

South Africa harbours immense talent, and it is crucial to have players who are not only skilled but also committed to continuous learning... South Africa still has talent, and we must raise the bar. Our players should aspire to venture into European leagues.

Does Sibusiso Zuma have a statue?

The former footballer has a statue of him outside FC Copenhagen's Telia Parken Stadium in Denmark. The Sibusiso Zuma statue captures an iconic moment in Denmark's football history.

In June 2001, Zuma was captured mid-air as he leapt to catch the ball, giving FC Copenhagen (FCK) a gravity-defying victory goal against their rivals Brondby IF. The memorable bicycle kick was later voted SuperLiga's goal of the decade and Danish goal of the year. The boot he was wearing during the strike is on display at the FCK's fan shop.

A Sibusiso Zuma statue outside FC Copenhagen Telia Parken Stadium.

Sibusiso Zuma's net worth

Sibusiso is estimated to have a net worth of $300,000 according to various sources, including South African Portal and Sanotify. He made most of his fortune from playing professional football.

Sibusiso Zuma's salary

The former Bafana Bafana player received substantial remuneration throughout his career. In 2008, he became the highest-paid footballer in South Africa after Mamelodi Sundowns offered him a contract with a salary of R200,000.

Sibusiso Zuma's cars

During his prime in football, he was spotted with high-end cars, including a luxurious Porsche and a Ferrari. In 2016, a source close to the player told Sunday World that he had downgraded to a Toyota Tazz due to financial struggles following his retirement. It is unclear what he drives today, but it looks like he finally found his footing post-football.

Marcelo Bordon of FC Schalke and Sibusiso Zuma of Arminia Bielefeld in action during a Bundesliga match at the Schueco Arena.

Sibusiso Zuma's illustrious football career is an inspiration to aspiring and upcoming sports enthusiasts. His legacy is forever etched in football history, especially in Denmark, where he is hailed as a legend.

