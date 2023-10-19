Ernest Msibi is a South African actor well recognized for playing the role of Mohato in the Mzansi Magic drama series Gomora. He came into the limelight for the portrayal of Chester in the television series Yizo Yizo. His humorous character in the roles he plays makes him loved by fans.

Ernest Msibi became fans' favourite actor in the SABC1 drama series Yizo Yizo in 1999. He has landed multiple roles since the beginning of his career. Besides acting, he is into business with his wife in Johannesburg, South Africa. What is Mohato's real name from Gomora? His full name is Ernest Vumela Msibi. Below is what you need to know about the actor.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Ernest Vumela Msibi Gender Male Date of birth 16 May 1972 Age 51 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Zola (Soweto), Gauteng, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Nkosingiphile Zondi Children 5 Profession Actor, businesswoman Net worth $100 thousand

Ernest Msibi’s biography

He was born on 16 May 1972 in Zola (Soweto), Gauteng, South Africa. Ernest grew up in Soweto with his grandmother. Growing up, he involved himself with criminal activities like substance abuse and theft that his grandmother had to let him return to his parents. He continued abusing narcotics and joined gangs while living with his parents, but later, he mended his ways and started acting.

Ernest Msibi’s siblings

He has a sibling who is also an actor. Ernest Msibi’s brother is Zakhele Msibi, who plays the character of Sunday Nkabinde in the South African TV series Isibaya.

Ernest Msibi’s age

The South African actor is 51 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Ernest Msabi has always been a funny person since childhood. He joined a Kere Nyawo group that taught acting after he quit his criminal activities. He landed his first role as Chester in the 1999 Yizo Yizo television series. The role helped him showcase his talent as an actor, but he lost the role in season 2.

After losing his role, he did not give up. He started doing acting and musical projects in his community. In 2005, he landed the role of Vuvu on Zone 14. His IMDb profile shows he appeared in the 1999 short film Portrait of a Young Man Drowning. The actor has appeared in several films, as shown below:

Ernest Msibi’s movies and TV shows

Film Year Role Yizo Yizo 1999 Chester Portrait of a Young Man Drowning 1999 Boikie Zone 14 2005 Vuvu eHostela 2019 Vovo Gomora 2020 Mohato

Ernest Msibi and Dumisani Dlamini

Dumisani Dlamini is a South African actor known for filling the role of Chester in Yizo Yizo when Ernest Msibi lost the role. Many fans of Yizo Yizo could not tell if they were two different people because they looked alike and played the role as if nothing had changed.

The creators of the show called Dlamini to play Chester in season two. Fans still refer to the two as Chester from Yozi Yozi. Dumisani Dlamini is the father of famous rapper Doja Cat. He has appeared in films such as Love and Kwaite, Sarafina and Reyka.

Ernest Msibi‘s net worth

His net worth is alleged to be $100 thousand. His primary source of income is acting. He also makes money from his business with his wife, Nkosi Nkondi.

Is Ernest Msibi still alive?

The famous actor is alive. However, his character in the 2020 television series Gomora died. Ernest played the role of greedy Mohato. He was shot twice by Thati and passed on her lap.

Ernest Msibi’s wife

He is married to his longtime girlfriend, Nkosingiphile Nana Zondi. She is a famous businessperson. The two got married in 2019. Bishop Makamu officiated their wedding. On 15 May 2021, he shared a video of their wedding, wishing them the best in their marriage.

The actor had financial challenges when he met his wife. The two are still together, and on 21 May 2021, he posted a photo with his wife celebrating their anniversary.

Ernest Msibi’s children

The couple share two children, a son and a daughter. They welcomed their second child in October 2022, and the actor shared a photo on Facebook holding their son.

Ernest Msibi’s profiles

The South African actor is available on social media. He is active on Facebook and has an Instagram account.

Where is Ernest Msibi?

According to his old Facebook account, he resides with his wife and children in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa.

Ernest Msibi is a South African actor famous as Chester from the 1999 television series Yizo Yizo. He was born in Soweto, South Africa, and lives with his wife and children in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

