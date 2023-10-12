Anthony Mackie's kids: Everything to know about his four children
American actor Anthony Mackie has a booming career and a loving family, marking a successful life. What do we know about Anthony Mackie’s family and wife? Here, we discuss Anthony Mackie's kids and his relationship status in 2023.
Anthony does not divulge much personal information, including details on his children. His private approach limits the information available to his kids, but he has once said that his children are not particularly interested in watching his movies.
Profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Anthony Dwane Mackie
|Date of birth
|September 23, 1978
|Age
|45 years old in 2023
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Birthplace
|New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
|Romantic orientation
|Heterosexual
|Religious beliefs
|Christianity
|Current residence
|Splits time between Atlanta, Georgia, USA and New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
|Current nationality
|American
|Marital status
|Divorced from Sheletta Chapital (married from 2014 to 2018)
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Gender
|Male
|Weight
|83 kg (most widely reported)
|Height
|Between 177.80 cm and 180 cm
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Parents
|Willie Mackie and Martha Mackie
|Children
|Four children (names unknown)
|Profession
|Actor and entrepreneur
|Education
|Warren Easton High SchoolUniversity of North Carolina School of the ArtsNew Orleans Center for Creative ArtsThe Juilliard School
|Native language
|English
|Net worth
|$8 million
|Social media profiles
|InstagramX (Twitter)Facebook
When asked by Seth Meyers whether his children are keen to watch his superhero movie roles during an interview, Anthony Mackie said: 'Nah, not at all; we're a board game family, so I had to force them to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.'
Anthony Mackie's age
Anthony was born on September 23, 1978, making him 45 years old in 2023. His zodiac sign is Libra.
Does Anthony Mackie have a wife?
The Louisiana native married his childhood sweetheart and long-term girlfriend, Sheletta Chapital, in 2014. Anthony Mackie's spouse is a makeup artist born in 1978 and is 45 years old in 2023.
Is Anthony Mackie still married?
Anthony Mackie’s ex-wife and he had an on-and-off relationship since he was young. After some time apart, they reconnected again in 2008 in their hometown of New Orleans while Anthony was working on The Hurt Locker.
Shortly after they reconnected, they began their relationship again. Sadly, it was not meant to last, and Anthony Mackie and his wife divorced in 2018.
Does Anthony Mackie have a child?
The actor has four children with his ex-wife, Sheletta. Anthony Mackie's children remain out of the limelight, and the former couple do not discuss details of their private lives.
Regarding Anthony Mackie's sons, he said: 'They're getting to the age where their personalities are starting to show, it's fun to be able to embrace that and experience that their growth as individuals.' He further adds, 'My second kid, he's a cook. We cook together all the time. My oldest is kind of emotionally like me. I've enjoyed just being at home and able to get to know them better as individuals.'
Is Anthony Mackie dyslexic?
The actor is dyslexic and mentioned that his condition was discovered during his academic struggles in school. He said: 'Teachers are the most important foundation of American culture. And I had a teacher named Ms Dorsey. I was making straight As and Bs. I couldn’t figure out English.'
Anthony elaborated: “‘See Spot Run," I didn’t even know Spot was in a race. She was like, ‘We just need to find something to pique your interests, make reading interesting.’
Who did Anthony Mackie play football for?
The actor was passionate about football, having played as a D1 football player while in school. For those who do not know, D1 is the most prestigious division of the sport at the school level in the USA. Anthony left it behind to focus on acting.
Anthony Mackie’s net worth
Anthony is an actor and entrepreneur, having purchased 20 acres of land in New Orleans under his new production company, East Studios LLC, to build a film and television studio. His impressive $8 million net worth directly results from his commercial success and business endeavours.
Anthony Mackie's social media profiles
Find him on Instagram under @anthonymackie, with 2.9 million followers. His X (Twitter) page, @AnthonyMackie, has 1.5 million followers. He has an official Facebook page under Anthony Mackie, with 1.3 million followers.
Anthony Mackie's kids stay out of the limelight, with their parents trying not to let the harsh public eye invade their family life. Anthony does, however, speak fondly of watching his children grow and develop into their personalities.
