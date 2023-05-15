The personal life of Sheletta Chapital, Anthony Mackie's ex-wife

Sheletta Chapital is an American professional make-up artist best known for being Anthony Mackie's ex-wife. Anthony, a renowned on-screen star, achieved global recognition for starring in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021). But, besides Sheletta's association with the celebrity, there are exciting details to uncover about her.

Sheletta Chapital at the premiere of "The Adjustment Bureau" at the Ziegfeld Theatre. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Sheletta has always led a private lifestyle, and not much was known about her until she married the actor. This is what we know about her so far.

Sheletta Chapital's profile summary and bio

Full name Sheletta Chapital Nickname Sheletta Gender Female Year of birth 1978 Age 45 years old (2023) Birthplace New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Current residence New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Education McMain Magnet Secondary School, Warren Easton Sr. High School, Tulane University Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Children 4 Mother Sheila Chapital Siblings Shelly Autman Famous for Being Anthony Mackie's ex-wife Profession Professional make-up artist Net worth $4 million

How old is Sheletta Chapital?

Actor Anthony Mackie (R) and his girlfriend, Sheletta Chapital, at the premiere of "The Adjustment Bureau" at the Ziegfeld Theatre. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Sheletta Chapital (aged 45 as of 2023) was born in 1978 in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. Her exact date of birth is unknown. Sheletta's mother is Sheila Chapital, but her father's identity remains a mystery. She was raised alongside her sister Shelly Autman.

The celebrity ex-wife attended McMain Magnet Secondary School and later enrolled at Warren Sr. High School, where she met Anthony. Chapital graduated from Tulane University, a private university in New Orleans.

What is Sheletta Chapital's net worth today?

According to Married Biography, Chapital's net worth is $4 million in 2023. Her fortune majorly comes from her career as a professional make-up artist.

Sheletta Chapital's Instagram

Sheletta is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter accounts. Photos of the celebrity ex-wife can be found on fan accounts.

Who is Anthony Mackie?

Anthony debuted his career starring in the semi-biographical drama series 8 Mile in 2002. For his acting prowess, he has been nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Actor and the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actor. Some of his acting credits include:

Sheletta is not active on social media. Photo: @Sheletta Chapital Mackie on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Haven (2004)

(2004) The Man (2005)

(2005) Ascension (2007)

(2007) Notorious (2009)

(2009) Repentance (2013)

(2013) Captain America: Civil War (2016)

(2016) Detroit (2017)

(2017) Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

(2018) Miss Bala (2019)

(2019) The Banker (2020)

Is Anthony Mackie married?

Mackie met his childhood sweetheart, Sheletta, in second grade. The duo had an on-and-off relationship until they eventually tied the knot in December 2014. The most exciting thing about Anthony and Sheletta's wedding is that online outlets only got wind of it six months later. They amicably divorced in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.

Does Anthony Mackie have kids?

Anthony Mackie at the "If You Were the Last" world premiere during the SXSW Conference and Festivals. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Mackie and Sheletta share four children. They welcomed their first two kids in 2009 and 2014 before their wedding. The ex-couple got their third child in November 2015; a few years later, they had their fourth child. They have yet to disclose their sons' names.

Was Anthony Mackie in the military?

Sheletta Chapital's ex-spouse reportedly joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps after envying students who carried flags in Mardi Gras parades. However, he did not last long, as he soon discovered there was more to military life than dancing down Canal Street.

Sheletta Chapital, famously known as Anthony Mackie's ex-wife, lives a private life away from the prying eyes of social media and the internet. She is the doting mother of four boys and co-parents with her ex-husband. They remain friends and share a good relationship.

READ ALSO: Tamara Gilmer's biography: what happened to Rory Feek's first wife?

Briefly published the biography of Tamara Gilmer, an American celebrity ex-wife. She came into the limelight due to her short-lived marriage and divorce from the American singer and songwriter Rory Feek. He is widely known for his country music hits, such as Someone You Used to Know, which was in the top five tracks of 1999.

Since divorcing the American country music singer, Tamara has kept a low profile regarding her life and is rarely seen publicly. Nothing is known about Tamara Gilmer's social media accounts due to her low-key life.

Source: Briefly News