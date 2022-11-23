Tamara Gilmer's biography: what happened to Rory Feek's first wife?

Tamara Gilmer is an American celebrity ex-wife. She came into the limelight due to her short-lived marriage and divorce from the American singer and songwriter Rory Feek. He is widely known for his country music hits, such as Someone You Used to Know, which was in the top five tracks of 1999.

It is typical for celebrity spouses to rise to fame due to their partner’s celebrity status. Such is the case with Tamara Gilmer, even though she parted ways with the country music star. What has she been doing since her divorce from Rory?

Tamara Gilmer’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Tamara Gilmer Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Current residence United States of America Ethnicity White Languages English Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Divorced, Single Ex-husband Rory Feek Children Heidi and Hopie Religion Christian

Tamara Gilmer's age and early life

Rory Feek's first wife’s age is unknown. However, she was born in the United States of America, which makes her an American citizen by birth. Her early life and upbringing remain unknown.

Who is Tamara Gilmer married to?

The celebrity ex-wife married American singer and songwriter Rory Feek in 1985. However, their marriage went sideways, and they divorced in 1992. Tamara Gilmer's children with Rory Feek are Heidi Feek, born in 1986, and Hopie Feek, born in 1988. Rory’s ex-wife has led a quiet life after divorcing the singer, and there is no current information about Tamara Gilmer's husband.

Tamara Gilmer’s career

Rory Feek's first wife kept her professional life private, and nothing is known about what she does for a living. Her former husband Rory built a lucrative career musically since the late 90s, hitting the top five with his single release, Someone You Used to Know. In the 2000s, Rory wrote for other artists such as Mark Willis, Randy Travis and Kenny Chesney. With his second wife, Joey, they formed a duo called Joey and Rory and signed a recording deal with Vanguard Records. He later went solo again after Joey died in 2016, releasing his album Gentle Man in 2021.

Tamara Gilmer’s net worth

Unlike her ex-husband, what Tamara did for a living is unknown. However, various sources value her net worth to be between $500,000 and $1 million. Rory Feek, on the other hand, is valued at $3 million in 2022.

Where is Tamara Gilmer now?

Since divorcing the American country music singer, Tamara has kept a low profile regarding her life and is rarely seen publicly. Nothing is known about Tamara Gilmer's social media accounts due to her low-key life. There were death speculations regarding the former celebrity wife.

Did Rory Feek ever remarry?

The American singer remarried after his divorce from Tamara Gilmer. In 2002, Rory married his fellow singer, Joey, with whom he even formed a duo. They had a daughter called Indiana Boone, born on 17th February 2014. However, Joey died of cervical cancer on 4th March 2016. How long did Joey Feek have cancer? The singer in the Joey and Rory duo battled cancer for two years after being diagnosed in 2014.

How old is Rory Feek today?

Rory was born on 25th April 1965 in Atchison, Kansas, United States of America, where he was also brought up. He is 57 years as of 2022.

Where does Rory Feek live now?

The singer lives in the United States. He has a farm located south of Nashville.

Tamara Gilmer has maintained a low profile since her divorce. As with most divorced celebrity couples, nothing is known about her life and whereabouts.

