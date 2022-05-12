Celebrity status refers to widespread fame and public attention in the media. It is usually applied to a person or, at times, a group of people and occasionally animals or even fictional characters. In most cases, celebrity status is associated with fame and fortune. The status also provides the opportunity to make money. So, what is the difference between a, c, d and b list celebrities?

Celebrity status is, in most cases, associated with successful careers in the entertainment industry and sports. People choose to become celebrities due to media attention for their lifestyle, actions, association with a famous person and wealth. However, there are levels to celebrity status. What is the difference between a, c,d and b list celebrities?

A-list, B-list, C-list, and D-list celebrities

Social media has made being famous easier than before. However, rising the ranks to become an A-lister and maintaining the status is not as easy.

The idea of labelling celebrities by alphabet dates backs to Old Hollywood. A-listers are considered the most successful and on top of the chain. Most of them do not need an introduction. They could be sports stars, models and TV personalities. Most of them are talented and have capitalized on their talent to earn the fame they enjoy.

B-list, C-list and D-list celebrities are not as popular as A-listers. Some might be talented, while others might not. They are less recognizable or popular to a specific audience.

A-list celebrities

What is considered an A-list celebrity? Oprah once said, "Every day, you are only as good as your last show." This rule applies to every celebrity, regardless of their status and where they are.

A-list alludes to the most successful and most popular and bankable figures in the Hollywood film industry, movie stars, major recording artists and successful sports stars. Some of the most popular occupations in the A List celebrities include specific media personalities, the most notable international TV broadcaster, film directors and entertainment bigwigs.

Some A list actors include Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt and Will Smith. Most of the actors in the A List are males.

B list celebrity

What are B-list celebrities? According to the hierarchy of celebrity status, B-list celebrities are less successful than A-listers. They are super famous, but not as much as A-listers. For instance, B list actors never headline a film; therefore, supporting actors are usually fairly notable too.

Some of the B list actors include Chadwick Boseman, Samantha Morton, Nicholas Cage, David Morse, Katherine Heigl and Pierce Brosnan. Others include Wes Bantley, Ansel Elgort, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karl Urban, Britt Robertson, Richard Armitage, and Kit Harington, to mention a few.

C list celebrities

What are C-list celebrities? C list celebrities are not as popular. In most cases, the public knows them by face, not by name. They might be good at their crafts but are only famous to a specific audience. They receive less notoriety than A and B list celebrities.

C list celebrities include Meagan Good, Christina Hendricks, Victoria Baldesarra, Nathalie Emmanuel, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Elisabeth Shue, to mention a few.

D list celebrities

What are D-list celebrities? They are at the lowest of the celebrity hierarchy. They often appear in reality TV shows and game shows. They include David Hasselhoff, Brooke Hogan, Brooke Hogan, Heidi Montage, and Farrah Abraham, to mention a few.

Getting this far means you are aware of the difference between a, c, d and b list celebrities and how to distinguish them. The placement criteria differs depending on how consistent a public figure is. They can go from being an A list celebrity to a B lister or vice versa.

