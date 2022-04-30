Who is the richest chef in the world in 2022? Top 30 list including net worth
Chefs have progressed from being behind the scenes to working in posh restaurants. They are now millionaires, with the most exotic automobiles and lavish homes. They have a large massive social media following and are living their dream. In this article, we will look at the 30 richest chefs in the world in 2022, including their net worth.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Many chefs have risen to prominence due to their culinary skills, with some even owning restaurants and presenting cooking shows. Here is a glimpse of the highest-paid chefs who have been featured on different websites, including their net worth globally.
Who is the richest chef in the world in 2022
Here is a list of the top 30 richest chefs in the world, including their net worths.
1. Alan Wong (Net worth: $1.1 billion)
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Who is the richest chef? Alan Wong is one of the most famous and the richest chef in the world. He is a multitalented chef known for his unique creative flair in gourmet cooking. This master is the founding leader of island fusion cuisine. Alan Wong's net worth is reported to be $1.1 billion.
2. Kimbal Musk (Net worth: $500 million)
Who is the 2nd richest chef in the world? Kimbal Musk is a South African restaurateur, chef, and entrepreneur. He is best known for being the brother of Elon Musk and a member of the Board of Directors of Tesla Inc.
3. Jamie Oliver (Net worth: $300 million)
He is famous for TV shows like The Naked Chef and Feet Me Better. Born in England, Oliver uses television and books to showcase his culinary art in Italian and British cuisine. How much is Jamie Oliver worth? He has an estimated net worth of $300 million.
4. Ramsay, Gordon (Net worth: $200 million)
Is Gordon Ramsay the richest chef in the world? His fiery temper, rigid manner, and frequent expletives have earned him a reputation as a British cook, restaurant, writer, and television personality. He frequently makes fun of candidates' cooking skills. Gordon Ramsay's net worth is $200 million.
5. Nobu Matsuhisa (Net worth: $200 million)
Matsuhisa Restaurants and Nobu Hospitality's owner is famous for blending traditional Japanese recipes with Peruvian delicacies. Nobu is also a chef, and an author, who has made favourite Japanese cuisines.
6. Rachael Ray (Net worth: $100 million)
She is a well-known name in the culinary world, with three Daytime Emmy Awards for her cooking series. The culinary art expert has also published a few cookbooks and has become a household figure in the entertainment sector as a TV personality but chose not to be considered a celebrity chef.
7. Wolfgang Puck (Net worth: $90 million)
Wolfgang is a notable cook, restauranteur and author of famous cookbooks, including Delicious Recipes for Your Home Kitchen&Light and Delicious Recipes. He is the founder of Wolfgang Puck companies, a culinary brand encompassing three companies.
8. Emeril Lagasse (Net worth: $70 million)
This culinary specialist from the United States is undoubtedly one of the most successful. His New Orleans restaurant, which he opened in the 1990s, has received the Wine Spectator Grand Award.
9. Bobby Flay (Net worth: $60 million)
The Food Network star is known for labouring at a pizza parlour to owning restaurants in New York City. The radio host and reality television personality is known to have worked his way up and is currently famous in America
10. Ina Garten (Net worth: $60 million)
Ina is a culinary art expert and writer from the USA who is best known for going back to the basics of cooking. She is also renowned for her TV show Barefoot Contessa on Food Network. Garten is also a veteran White House nuclear policy analyst.
11. Jose Andres (Net worth: $50 million)
Jose is the renowned founder of WCK, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to supplying food in the aftermath of natural disasters. He is also a chef and restaurateur.
12. Thomas Keller (Net worth: $50 million)
Thomas is a cook and author who is known for his French cuisine. He is the owner of The French Laundry, Per Se, Bouchon Bistro and Ad Hoc. Additionally, Thomas is the co-author of The French Laundry Cookbook.
13. Vikram Vij (Net worth: $50 million)
The Indian chef is an author and a media personality. He co-founded Vij's Restaurant and Rangoli Restaurant, an Indian Cuisine restaurant in Vancouver. Moreover, Vij was an investor in the Dragon Den, a Canadian reality TV show.
14. Guy Fieri (Net worth: $50 million)
This American celebrity chef is best known as The Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host. He is a game show host and television personality. Guy Fieri's net worth is mainly a result of his works on TV.
15. Ree Drummond (Net worth: $50 million)
Ree is a blogger, author, TV personality, photographer and cook with a net worth of $50 million. She is well known for hosting her own TV show titled The Pioneer Woman since 2011.
16. Keith Valentine Graham (Net worth: $45 million)
Commonly known as Levi Roots, a musician, chef, TV star and entrepreneur from Jamaica. He is the brain behind Reggae Reggae Sauce, a barbecue sauce made using Jamaican jerk seasoning.
17. Macro Pierre White (Net worth: $40 million)
Macro is a renowned cook, restaurateur and TV star. He was the first celebrity chef to have been awarded three Michelin stars; however, in 1999, Pierre exited the kitchen. Marco Pierre white’s net worth is approximately $40 million as of 2022.
18. Giada De Laurentiis (Net worth: $30 million)
Giada is the founder and host of Everyday Italian and Giada at Home, a popular food network show. She is also an author, chef and owner of Giada restaurant in Las Vegas.
19. Rick Bayless (Net worth: $30 million)
Famous for appearing in One Plate at a Time, a cooking TV show, Rick is also the owner of several restaurants such as Tortas Frontera, Red O, Lena Brava in Chicago and Cruz Blanca Brewery & Taqueria in Chicago.
20. Curtis stone (Net worth: $25 million)
Curtis is a chef and media personality from Australia. He is also the founder of Kitchen Solutions, a brand of cooking utensils and baking pans sold all over the world.
21. Mario Batali (Net worth: $25 million)
Mario is a chef, writer and restaurateur. He and his partner Joe Bastianich owned several restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas to Singapore, where he later sold his shares.
22. Alice Waters (Net worth: $20 million)
Waters is well-known for her fight for school meal reform and her involvement with Michelle Obama's White House organic vegetable garden. She is a chef, restaurateur, author and activist.
23. Sandra Lee (Net worth: $20 million)
She is a chef and TV celebrity famous for her semi-homemade cooking program on Food Network. Sandra is also the host of the Money Saving Meals TV show.
24. Todd English (Net worth $20 million)
Todd is a chef, author, businessman, TV presenter and the owner of Olives, a chain of Italian restaurants in New York, Las Vegas and Boston. He has co-authored books like Cooking in Everyday English, The Olives Table, The Figs Table and The Olives Dessert Table.
25. Tom Colicchio (Net worth: $20 million)
Tom is an American chef recognised for being the founder of Craft and Colicchio & Sons restaurants. He is also a judge in Bravo's Top Chef, a reality TV series where chefs compete in culinary challenges against one another.
26. Paula Deen (Net worth: $16 million)
Hailing from Georgia, Paula is a chef, author, and television star who has written many cookbooks. These books include The Lady & Sons Savannah Country Cookbook and The Lady & Sons.
Other notable chefs include:
- Paul Hollywood (Net worth: $15 million)
- Alton Brown (Net worth: $13 million)
- Ayesha Curry (Net worth: $10 million)
- Buddy Valastro (Net worth: $10 million)
Who is richer, Ramsay or Jamie Oliver?
Ramsay and Jamie are among the world's richest celebrity chefs; however, Oliver is the richest, with a $300 million net worth.
Who is the #1 chef in the world?
Ramsay Gordon has seven Michelin stars for outstanding cooking in terms of skills. This British culinary arts expert is the founder of Hell’s Kitchen, an American reality competition cooking show.
It is so fulfilling to be renowned globally, especially for all the right reasons. For example, the richest chef in the world in 2022 has become famous for using creative and new ways to show expertise in the kitchen.
READ ALSO: Who is the richest kid in the world in 2022? Top 10 ranked
Briefly.co.za also listed the 10 richest kids globally and their net worth. These children may not have anything under their names, but they are heirs and heiresses to their parents' fortunes.
While adults dominate the list of the world's wealthiest individuals, it is vital to recognise the world's wealthiest children, whether through their own efforts, achievements, honours, or inheritance from their parents. How much is the richest kid worth in 2022?
Source: Briefly News