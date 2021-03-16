Who is the richest kid in the world 2021? Top 10 ranked

It must feel wonderful being the richest kid in the world. Drawing attention from the media and public because of hailing from an affluent background and getting whatever you want is a dream many have. The wealthiest children in the world might not have anything under their names but are their heirs and heiresses to their parents' fortunes.

The world watches in disbelief as these children who are barely 16 enjoy financially independent lifestyles. Moreover, some of them are determined to gain skills for creating more wealth. While the rich display their wealth, kids from ordinary backgrounds break barriers to add versatility to the wealthiest kids' list.

The richest kid in the world 2022

The public knows that some of these parents only pull their legs when they claim to give their children way less than they own and insist that their children must independently learn to make money. Find out the richest kid in the world from this list.

10. Dannielynn Hope Marshall Birkhead - $3 million

Date of birth: 7th September 2006

7th September 2006 Age: 15 years (as of April 2022)

15 years (as of April 2022) Place of birth: Nassau, The Bahamas

Nassau, The Bahamas Father: Larry Birkhead

Larry Birkhead Mother: The late Anna Nicole Smith

The late Anna Nicole Smith Net worth: $3 million

Dannielynn became a millionaire upon inheriting her mother's real estate. Anna Nicole Smith died of an unintentional excessive drug intake. A DNA test proved she was Larry Birkhead's daughter when Frederic von Anhalt, Howard K. Stern, and Alexander Denk (Nicole's long-term bodyguard) claimed paternity rights. Dannielynn's net worth of $3 million has been combined with her dad's worth.

9. Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi - $50 million

Date of birth: 20th December 2016

20th December 2016 Age: 5 years (as of April 2022)

5 years (as of April 2022) Place of birth: Breach Candy Hospital Trust, Mumbai, India

Breach Candy Hospital Trust, Mumbai, India Father: Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan Mother: Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Net worth: $50 million

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among India's most affluent celebrity couples. Meanwhile, their sons are among the youngest richest kids in the world. Taimur and his younger brother stand to inherit these Bollywood stars' combined fortune of $100 million someday.

8. Ryan Kaji - $100 million

Date of birth: 6th October 2011

6th October 2011 Age: 10 years (as of April 2022)

10 years (as of April 2022) Place of birth: Texas, USA

Texas, USA Father: Shion

Shion Mother: Loann

Loann Net worth: $30 million

YouTuber Ryan Kaji reviews toys for his Ryan's World channel (formerly called Ryan ToysReview), which has made him one of the few self-made richest kids in the world in 2022. He earned $22 million in 2018 and $26 million in 2019. The young YouTuber is worth around $100 million.

Ryan's dad (Shion) moved to the US from Japan during his high school days, and his wife (Loann) was a Vietnamese refugee in the US. Shion has a Master's degree in engineering, while Loann is a teacher. Ryan has two sisters, Kate and Emma.

7. Prince Louis of Cambridge - $70 million to $125 million

Date of birth: 23rd April 2018

23rd April 2018 Age: 4 years (as of April 2022)

4 years (as of April 2022) Place of birth: St Mary's Hospital, London, UK

St Mary's Hospital, London, UK Father: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Mother: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Net worth: $70 million - $125 million

Prince Louis of Cambridge will inherit about $70 million - $125 million from the British royal family. He is the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Louis is the fifth in line to the British throne, following grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William, older brother Princess George, and older sister Princess Charlotte.

6. Vivienne Jolie Pitt and Knox Jolie Pitt - $148 million

Date of birth: 12th July 2008

12th July 2008 Age: 13 years (as of April 2022)

13 years (as of April 2022) Place of birth: Nice, Alpe-Maritimes, France

Nice, Alpe-Maritimes, France Father: William Bradley Pitt (alias Brad Pitt)

William Bradley Pitt (alias Brad Pitt) Mother: Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Net worth: $148

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's twins' first public baby picture was the most expensive child photo in the world because Jolie sold it for $14 million. The couple adopted Shiloh from Namibia, Maddox from Cambodia, Zahara from Ethiopia, and Pax from Vietnam.

Brad Pitt is worth $300 million, while ex-wife Angelina Jolie's net worth is $120 million. The children might get $50 million each from the $250 million trust fund Brad established.

If five children equally share the trust fund and their mum's net worth, each will be $74 million. As a result, Vivienne Jolie Pitt and Knox Jolie Pitt's net worth is $148 million.

5. Max Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz - $216 million

Date of birth: 22nd February 2008

22nd February 2008 Age: 14 years (as of April 2022)

14 years (as of April 2022) Place of birth: North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, New York, USA

North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, New York, USA Father: Marco Antonio Muñiz Rivera (alias Marc Anthony)

Marco Antonio Muñiz Rivera (alias Marc Anthony) Mother: Jennifer Lynn Lopez (alias J.Lo or Jenifer Lopez)

Jennifer Lynn Lopez (alias J.Lo or Jenifer Lopez) Net worth: $216 million

Marc Anthony (singer) and Jenifer Lopez's (actress/singer) twins might each receive $216 million from their parents. Suppose the twins equally share their father's $80 million net worth with their half-siblings, Cristian Marcus Muñiz and Ryan Adrian Muñiz (Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres' sons), each will get $16 million.

The twins' mother has a net worth of $400 million, which might see them get $200 million each. Hence, Maximilian David Muñiz and Emme Maribel Muniz might inherit a total of $216 million each. Jennifer and Marc Anthony ended their marriage in the seventh year.

4. Blue Ivy Carter - $600 million

Date of birth: 7th January 2012

7th January 2012 Age: 10 years (as of April 2022)

10 years (as of April 2022) Place of birth: Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, USA

Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, USA Father: Shawn Corey Carter (alias Jay-z)

Shawn Corey Carter (alias Jay-z) Mother: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter (alias Beyoncé)

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter (alias Beyoncé) Net worth: $600 million

Beyoncé and Jay-z's daughter is expected to ball with a $600 million inheritance if she equally shares her parents' combined net worth of $1.9 billion with her siblings, twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

3. Valentina Paloma Pinault - $1.95 billion

Date of birth: 21st September 2007

21st September 2007 Age: 14 years (as of April 2022)

14 years (as of April 2022) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Father: François-Henri Pinault

François-Henri Pinault Mother: Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Net worth: $$1.95 billion

Valentina might inherit more than the $12 million trust fund her parents set for her. She is the only child of actress Salma Hayek and billionaire father, François-Henri Pinault. Salma Hayek is worth $200 million.

He husband has three more children named Mathilde Pinault, Augustin James Evangelista, and François Pinault. He is the CEO and chairman of Kering Group, which owns Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and Gucci fashion brands.

François-Henri Pinault is worth $7 billion. Each of his children will have $1.75 billion if they equally share his worth. Hence, Valentina might inherit over $1.95 billion from her parents.

2. Prince George of Cambridge - $3 billion

Date of birth: 22nd July 2013

22nd July 2013 Age: 8 years (as of April 2022)

8 years (as of April 2022) Place of birth: St Mary's Hospital, London, UK

St Mary's Hospital, London, UK Father: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Mother: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Net worth: $3 billion

Prince George Alexander Louis' future inheritance from the British royal family is $3 billion. He is the first child of Prince William and Kate Middleton and the third in line for the throne after his dad and grandfather Charles, Prince of Wales.

Who is the richest child in the world?

1. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge - $4.4 billion

Date of birth: 2nd May 2015

2nd May 2015 Age: 6 years (as of April 2022)

6 years (as of April 2022) Place of birth: St Mary's Hospital, London, UK

St Mary's Hospital, London, UK Father: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Mother: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Net worth: $5 billion

The daughter of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is the wealthiest under-18 globally. Princess Charlotte is theoretically the wealthiest of all the royal children.

Who is the richest kid in the world?

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is the richest child in the world, with a $4.4 billion net worth. She is wealthier than her older brother, Princess George, who has a net worth of $3 billion.

Who is the youngest millionaire in the world?

YouTuber Ryan Kaji Has of the Ryan World channel is the youngest self-made millionaire with a net worth of $100 million. He is 10 years old as of April 2022.

History has it that the richest kid in the world comes from royalty, a Hollywood family or be a child of a business tycoon. However, things are changing because kids from ordinary families have joined the club.

