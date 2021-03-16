Who is the richest kid in the world 2021? Top 10 ranked

Who is the richest kid in the world 2022? Top 10 ranked
It must feel wonderful being the richest kid in the world. Drawing attention from the media and public because of hailing from an affluent background and getting whatever you want is a dream many have. The wealthiest children in the world might not have anything under their names but are their heirs and heiresses to their parents' fortunes.
The world watches in disbelief as these children who are barely 16 enjoy financially independent lifestyles. Moreover, some of them are determined to gain skills for creating more wealth. While the rich display their wealth, kids from ordinary backgrounds break barriers to add versatility to the wealthiest kids' list.
The richest kid in the world 2022
The public knows that some of these parents only pull their legs when they claim to give their children way less than they own and insist that their children must independently learn to make money. Find out the richest kid in the world from this list.
10. Dannielynn Hope Marshall Birkhead - $3 million
- Date of birth: 7th September 2006
- Age: 15 years (as of April 2022)
- Place of birth: Nassau, The Bahamas
- Father: Larry Birkhead
- Mother: The late Anna Nicole Smith
- Net worth: $3 million
Dannielynn became a millionaire upon inheriting her mother's real estate. Anna Nicole Smith died of an unintentional excessive drug intake. A DNA test proved she was Larry Birkhead's daughter when Frederic von Anhalt, Howard K. Stern, and Alexander Denk (Nicole's long-term bodyguard) claimed paternity rights. Dannielynn's net worth of $3 million has been combined with her dad's worth.
9. Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi - $50 million
- Date of birth: 20th December 2016
- Age: 5 years (as of April 2022)
- Place of birth: Breach Candy Hospital Trust, Mumbai, India
- Father: Saif Ali Khan
- Mother: Kareena Kapoor
- Net worth: $50 million
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among India's most affluent celebrity couples. Meanwhile, their sons are among the youngest richest kids in the world. Taimur and his younger brother stand to inherit these Bollywood stars' combined fortune of $100 million someday.
8. Ryan Kaji - $100 million
- Date of birth: 6th October 2011
- Age: 10 years (as of April 2022)
- Place of birth: Texas, USA
- Father: Shion
- Mother: Loann
- Net worth: $30 million
YouTuber Ryan Kaji reviews toys for his Ryan's World channel (formerly called Ryan ToysReview), which has made him one of the few self-made richest kids in the world in 2022. He earned $22 million in 2018 and $26 million in 2019. The young YouTuber is worth around $100 million.
Ryan's dad (Shion) moved to the US from Japan during his high school days, and his wife (Loann) was a Vietnamese refugee in the US. Shion has a Master's degree in engineering, while Loann is a teacher. Ryan has two sisters, Kate and Emma.
7. Prince Louis of Cambridge - $70 million to $125 million
- Date of birth: 23rd April 2018
- Age: 4 years (as of April 2022)
- Place of birth: St Mary's Hospital, London, UK
- Father: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
- Mother: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
- Net worth: $70 million - $125 million
Prince Louis of Cambridge will inherit about $70 million - $125 million from the British royal family. He is the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Louis is the fifth in line to the British throne, following grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William, older brother Princess George, and older sister Princess Charlotte.
6. Vivienne Jolie Pitt and Knox Jolie Pitt - $148 million
- Date of birth: 12th July 2008
- Age: 13 years (as of April 2022)
- Place of birth: Nice, Alpe-Maritimes, France
- Father: William Bradley Pitt (alias Brad Pitt)
- Mother: Angelina Jolie
- Net worth: $148
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's twins' first public baby picture was the most expensive child photo in the world because Jolie sold it for $14 million. The couple adopted Shiloh from Namibia, Maddox from Cambodia, Zahara from Ethiopia, and Pax from Vietnam.
Brad Pitt is worth $300 million, while ex-wife Angelina Jolie's net worth is $120 million. The children might get $50 million each from the $250 million trust fund Brad established.
If five children equally share the trust fund and their mum's net worth, each will be $74 million. As a result, Vivienne Jolie Pitt and Knox Jolie Pitt's net worth is $148 million.
5. Max Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz - $216 million
- Date of birth: 22nd February 2008
- Age: 14 years (as of April 2022)
- Place of birth: North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, New York, USA
- Father: Marco Antonio Muñiz Rivera (alias Marc Anthony)
- Mother: Jennifer Lynn Lopez (alias J.Lo or Jenifer Lopez)
- Net worth: $216 million
Marc Anthony (singer) and Jenifer Lopez's (actress/singer) twins might each receive $216 million from their parents. Suppose the twins equally share their father's $80 million net worth with their half-siblings, Cristian Marcus Muñiz and Ryan Adrian Muñiz (Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres' sons), each will get $16 million.
The twins' mother has a net worth of $400 million, which might see them get $200 million each. Hence, Maximilian David Muñiz and Emme Maribel Muniz might inherit a total of $216 million each. Jennifer and Marc Anthony ended their marriage in the seventh year.
4. Blue Ivy Carter - $600 million
- Date of birth: 7th January 2012
- Age: 10 years (as of April 2022)
- Place of birth: Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, USA
- Father: Shawn Corey Carter (alias Jay-z)
- Mother: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter (alias Beyoncé)
- Net worth: $600 million
Beyoncé and Jay-z's daughter is expected to ball with a $600 million inheritance if she equally shares her parents' combined net worth of $1.9 billion with her siblings, twins Rumi and Sir Carter.
3. Valentina Paloma Pinault - $1.95 billion
- Date of birth: 21st September 2007
- Age: 14 years (as of April 2022)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Father: François-Henri Pinault
- Mother: Salma Hayek
- Net worth: $$1.95 billion
Valentina might inherit more than the $12 million trust fund her parents set for her. She is the only child of actress Salma Hayek and billionaire father, François-Henri Pinault. Salma Hayek is worth $200 million.
He husband has three more children named Mathilde Pinault, Augustin James Evangelista, and François Pinault. He is the CEO and chairman of Kering Group, which owns Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and Gucci fashion brands.
François-Henri Pinault is worth $7 billion. Each of his children will have $1.75 billion if they equally share his worth. Hence, Valentina might inherit over $1.95 billion from her parents.
2. Prince George of Cambridge - $3 billion
- Date of birth: 22nd July 2013
- Age: 8 years (as of April 2022)
- Place of birth: St Mary's Hospital, London, UK
- Father: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
- Mother: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
- Net worth: $3 billion
Prince George Alexander Louis' future inheritance from the British royal family is $3 billion. He is the first child of Prince William and Kate Middleton and the third in line for the throne after his dad and grandfather Charles, Prince of Wales.
Who is the richest child in the world?
1. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge - $4.4 billion
- Date of birth: 2nd May 2015
- Age: 6 years (as of April 2022)
- Place of birth: St Mary's Hospital, London, UK
- Father: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
- Mother: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
- Net worth: $5 billion
The daughter of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is the wealthiest under-18 globally. Princess Charlotte is theoretically the wealthiest of all the royal children.
Who is the youngest millionaire in the world?
YouTuber Ryan Kaji Has of the Ryan World channel is the youngest self-made millionaire with a net worth of $100 million. He is 10 years old as of April 2022.
History has it that the richest kid in the world comes from royalty, a Hollywood family or be a child of a business tycoon. However, things are changing because kids from ordinary families have joined the club.
