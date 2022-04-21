Tim Duncan's induction into the NBA Hall of Fame has drawn more attention to the already iconic basketball player, including rising interest in his personal life. Among the topics of interest includes his ex-wife Amy Duncan, who was his right hand woman for many years until their surprise divorce in March 2013. So, what do we know about Tim Duncan's ex-wife?

Tim Duncan’s wife’s bio is not incredibly detailed, and much of what can be found on her is either speculation or unconfirmed by her. However, there are some facts we know for sure. To be clear, Vanessa Macias is not Tim Duncan's wife but rather' his current fiance. When online sources refer to his 'wife', they generally mean Amy, even though they divorced years ago.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Amy Duncan (né Amy Sherill)

Amy Duncan (né Amy Sherill) Nickname: Amy

Amy Date of birth: 1977 (date and month unconfirmed)

1977 (date and month unconfirmed) Age: 44 years old

44 years old Zodiac sign: Unknown

Unknown Birthplace: North Carolina, USA

North Carolina, USA Religious beliefs: Christian (rumoured)

Christian (rumoured) Current residence: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Current nationality: American

American Marital status: Single

Single Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Gender: Female

Female Weight: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Height: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Grey/green

Grey/green Parents: Fred and Judy Sherill

Fred and Judy Sherill Children: Sydney and Draven Duncan

Sydney and Draven Duncan Profession: Philanthropist

Philanthropist University: Wake Forest University

Wake Forest University Native language: English

Amy Duncan's age

We do not know the exact month or day that she was born, as there is very little information made public on the details of her childhood. Yet, multiple sources have stated Amy's birth year to be 1977. So that would make her around 40 years old currently.

Amy Duncan's career

While married to the NBA star, Amy spearheaded the Tim Duncan Foundation. This non-profit organisation supports other organisations which share the same value and goals of increasing awareness of health, education/research and youth programmes.

It is unknown what she currently does as an occupation now. Amy Sherrill’s net worth may be due to her professional work and divorce settlement, but it is estimated to stand at $1 million (although not confirmed).

Amy Duncan's profile

Amy Sherrill Duncan’s Instagram does not seem to exist, and it seems she also does not have any other official forms of social media.

Amy Duncan's children

The ex-wife of the famous NBA star has two children with him, Sydney and Draven. Tim Duncan’s children mean the world to him, as the new modern family unit always seems to be in good spirits in photos snapped of them together.

Amy Duncan and Tim Duncan

Amy Sherrill Duncan is Tim Duncan’s ex-wife, with the duo having a long history before their tragic divorce in 2013. The pair met in 1992 while they both attended the same university, Wake Forest University. It is rumoured that they briefly broke up when Tim was drafted in 1997, but they reconciled soon after. The pair married in July of 2001 and later divorced in November 2013.

Tim Duncan’s divorce

Why did Tim and Amy Duncan divorce, you may ask? The divorce documents were sealed off from the public, and the court proceedings were kept private. As a result, there has been no detailed statement about why the pair split publicly from either party. However, there is speculation from various sources that have since come out and claimed there were accusations of cheating from both parties.

Who is Tim Duncan's first wife?

Amy is believed to be one of his earliest girlfriends and his first wife before their divorce. Vanessa Macias is Tim Duncan’s soon-to-be wife, as they are currently engaged and share the basketball player's third child, a daughter named Quill Duncan.

Who is Amy Duncan married to?

Having been previously married to the famous NBA star, it is believed Amy is now a single woman and has not re-married, unlike Tim, who is set to be married to his now fiancé Vanessa Macias.

Tim Duncan and Amy Duncan seemed to have shared many years of marital bliss until rocky rumours and cheating allegations plagued their union. It seems both parties are happier since they parted ways, though, and are content with their decision to end things. Both have since moved on to greener pastures.

